Nebraska baseball's versatility on offense sets the Huskers apart

Acker, who has been in Nebraska lineups since 2017, said this attack is deeper than any he’s been part of.

“In years past there’s been like two guys where if they didn’t have a perfect day, our chances of winning weren’t great,” Acker said. “But now it’s like you have guys 1-9 and even guys on the bench who can fill in to get the job done and pass it on to the next guy.”

That’s what the Huskers did as they rallied for a five-run sixth inning to beat Minnesota 6-4 last Saturday. The lineup drew four walks, got hit by a pitch and capitalized on two Gopher errors. A few hours later they collected 17 runs fueled by four homers and eight walks to sweep the doubleheader. Spencer Schwellenbach, Max Anderson and Cam Chick were other producers that day who have continued their hot starts.

The reason for a balanced offense, Bolt said, is to have a chance in any situation. A homer-reliant team probably won’t generate runs when the wind is gusting in. Neither will a light-hitting lineup needing to string together multiple hits against an ace.

“It just gives you an opportunity no matter what any external factors there may be that you have a shot to score,” Bolt said. “You don’t have to worry about anything else to help you be successful.”