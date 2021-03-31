Nebraska baseball's versatility on offense sets the Huskers apart

There is a board in Nebraska’s dugout that chronicles “grit plays.” The sort of stuff that might not appear in a box score but shows how the offense is doing on a given day.
Finding space to write has been awfully limited so far this spring.
Joe Acker has found his name on the board a lot this spring. The fifth-year Nebraska senior has always considered himself a whatever-it-takes sort of guy in life, so perhaps it’s fitting he has made as many such plays as anyone in the lineup during the team’s 11-4 start. In the series sweep against Minnesota last weekend those moments included tagging and scoring on a short fly ball to right field and reaching base in four of the five full counts he worked at the plate.
“We always talk about ‘Gritty beats pretty,’” Acker said. “That’s a saying we’ve been using a lot this year.”
For the Huskers, gritty has been plenty attractive. Such plays — like winning a full count, stealing a base, going first to third, collecting a two-out RBI hit or getting hit by a pitch — have helped push them into a second-place tie in the Big Ten and within a half game of Indiana through four weekends.
The under-the-hood numbers confirm what more traditional metrics are saying — Nebraska’s offense has been as versatile as it has been potent. Ten players have hit at least one home run. Eight have stolen at least one base. Seven have laid down a sacrifice bunt. At 7.1 runs per game, the Huskers sit 47th in the country in scoring and second to Northwestern (7.2) in the Big Ten.
NU’s power spike has been especially noteworthy as it boasts a slugging percentage (.451) ranking third in the league and 47th nationally. That includes 20 home runs, which would put the program roughly on pace for what it generated during its College World Series runs in the early 2000s. Neither the 2013 nor 2014 NU teams reached 20 long balls in their seasons of at least 59 games.
Meanwhile, the Huskers have executed 14 sacrifices (first in the Big Ten and 24th in the country). They also draw walks (77, a conference high) and are aggressive baserunners (0.93 steals per game, fifth in league and 153rd overall).
Such a balanced attack isn’t happenstance. Coach Will Bolt began the transformation upon his hire in June 2019 by establishing defined roles for NU hitters. Those game-day expectations are reinforced by how they practice. Hitters don’t try to do too much when they know what is being asked of them.
“I feel like we’ve got a good blend of the guys that are just going to get it done, which are the ballplayers,” Bolt said.
Husker seniors in particular have reshaped their approach to that end. Jaxon Hallmark — once chasing power numbers — has thrived as a bunter and base stealer. Avid tinkerer Luke Roskam has simplified his approach and mechanics, only seeking to drive fastballs to the middle of the field while hitting a team-leading .379. Mojo Hagge and Acker leaned into grinder roles focused on getting on base however possible, with Acker moving from No. 9 to No. 1 in the order to set the tone for NU.
Acker, who has been in Nebraska lineups since 2017, said this attack is deeper than any he’s been part of.
“In years past there’s been like two guys where if they didn’t have a perfect day, our chances of winning weren’t great,” Acker said. “But now it’s like you have guys 1-9 and even guys on the bench who can fill in to get the job done and pass it on to the next guy.”
That’s what the Huskers did as they rallied for a five-run sixth inning to beat Minnesota 6-4 last Saturday. The lineup drew four walks, got hit by a pitch and capitalized on two Gopher errors. A few hours later they collected 17 runs fueled by four homers and eight walks to sweep the doubleheader. Spencer Schwellenbach, Max Anderson and Cam Chick were other producers that day who have continued their hot starts.
The reason for a balanced offense, Bolt said, is to have a chance in any situation. A homer-reliant team probably won’t generate runs when the wind is gusting in. Neither will a light-hitting lineup needing to string together multiple hits against an ace.
“It just gives you an opportunity no matter what any external factors there may be that you have a shot to score,” Bolt said. “You don’t have to worry about anything else to help you be successful.”
Nebraska hasn’t had a similar jack-of-all-trades offense since Bolt was associate head coach under Darin Erstad from 2012-14. The best Big Ten comparison is Michigan, which made its CWS run in 2019 on the strength of versatile athletes making plays with a blend of power and speed.
But if the Huskers are ever to go on a similar postseason streak, they believe it will start with grit.
“We just do our thing,” Bolt said. “We feel like we’ve got a shot to score runs.”
A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010
402-444-1201,