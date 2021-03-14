Nebraska baseball's win streak ends as Ohio State hits three two-run homers, Iowa wins 2nd game

MINNEAPOLIS — Ohio State collected three two-run homers and landed its decisive blow in the eighth inning to beat Nebraska 6-4 and halt the Huskers’ win streak at five games Sunday to begin a league doubleheader.

Nebraska nearly landed an early knockout blow while building a 2-0 first-inning lead. Mojo Hagge — making his first start of the season — beat out an infield single and Spencer Schwellenbach drove him in with a ringing double to left. Freshman Jack Steil added an RBI groundout. Then Leighton Banjoff and Griffin Everitt both singled, prompting an OSU mound visit and activity in the bullpen beyond first base.

But Pfennig picked up a strikeout to end the threat. He went on cruise control from there, retiring 16 straight and 18 of his last 19 hitters.

Ohio State led 4-2 by then, tagging Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman with a pair of two-run homers. Freshman Kade Kern sent an offering beyond the “400” sign in center in the fourth inning and Sam Wilson connected deep to left after an OSU leadoff single in the fifth.

Schanaman — making his second career start — went 4⅓ frames overall, allowing eight hits and striking out five.