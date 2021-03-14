Nebraska baseball's win streak ends as Ohio State hits three two-run homers, Iowa wins 2nd game

MINNEAPOLIS — Ohio State collected three two-run homers and landed its decisive blow in the eighth inning to beat Nebraska 6-4 and halt the Huskers’ win streak at five games Sunday to begin a league doubleheader.
Nebraska nearly landed an early knockout blow while building a 2-0 first-inning lead. Mojo Hagge — making his first start of the season — beat out an infield single and Spencer Schwellenbach drove him in with a ringing double to left. Freshman Jack Steil added an RBI groundout. Then Leighton Banjoff and Griffin Everitt both singled, prompting an OSU mound visit and activity in the bullpen beyond first base.
But Pfennig picked up a strikeout to end the threat. He went on cruise control from there, retiring 16 straight and 18 of his last 19 hitters.
Ohio State led 4-2 by then, tagging Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman with a pair of two-run homers. Freshman Kade Kern sent an offering beyond the “400” sign in center in the fourth inning and Sam Wilson connected deep to left after an OSU leadoff single in the fifth.
Schanaman — making his second career start — went 4⅓ frames overall, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
Nebraska finally mustered a baserunner in the seventh when Leighton Banjoff led off with a crisp single to left. A sacrifice bunt moved him to second base and a passed ball sent him to third and — after a pitching change — the sophomore came home on another passed ball.
Senior Logan Foster put a charge into the Husker dugout moments later when he clobbered a pitch high up into the left-field stands to tie the game at 4-4.
But the Buckeyes quickly responded in the eighth. NU reliever Braxton Bragg issued a two-out walk before infielder Colton Bauer clubbed a ball over the wall in center for a 6-4 advantage.
In the second game, Nebraska didn’t collect its first hit until the sixth inning and a three-run third was all Iowa needed in a 3-1 win to cap Sunday’s league doubleheader.
The Hawkeyes (3-5) scored in ways few opponents have against the Huskers (5-3) on the young season. A rare defensive miscue — center fielder Jaxon Hallmark overran a popup by Brendan Sher that went for a double — began a rally that included RBI singles from Ben Norman and Matthew Sosa. A squeeze bunt plated another run.
Nebraska pitching had limited foes to 1 for 35 with runners in scoring position the previous six games.
Left-handed starter Jake Bunz otherwise showed decently in his four-inning start, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out a pair. Relievers Koty Frank, Cam Wynne and Caleb Feekin tossed a scoreless final five fames to keep the game close.
But the three-run deficit felt bigger as Iowa righty starter Duncan Davitt cruised through most of his outing of six-plus stanzas. The sophomore scattered just two walks and a hit batsman through five innings before Hallmark legged out a bunt single. Davitt fanned six and allowed two hits overall, including a Leighton Banjoff double to begin the seventh.
Double plays squashed Nebraska’s two biggest threats. Spencer Schwellenbach was plunked after Hallmark’s walk in the sixth before Max Anderson grounded into a 1-4-3 twin killing. After Cam Chick singled to open the eighth, Hallmark scalded a ball that first baseman Izaya Fullard speared to double off the runner.
NU’s lone run came in the seventh when Foster leaked a double down the right-field line to score Banjoff.
The Huskers return to action Friday afternoon to begin a three-game series at Iowa.
