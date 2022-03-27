Nebraska bats can't warm up as Michigan wins opening Big Ten series

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s bats stayed cold in near-freezing temperatures while little mistakes piled up elsewhere in a 6-1 defeat to Michigan on Sunday.

The Huskers couldn’t find a clutch hit — they finished 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position — as they dropped their opening Big Ten series against a league preseason co-favorite. Meanwhile, the Wolverines capitalized in small situational spots time and again.

With a nine-game homestand over, NU (9-13) hits the road to face Creighton on Tuesday night before a weekend tilt at Ohio State.

Michigan claimed the early lead for a third straight day Sunday, this time cashing in in the second inning after a single and hit batter. Riley Bertram doubled home a run and eight-hole hitter Jordon Rogers added an RBI groundout.

Third baseman Matt Frey went deep for a third game in a row in the third — representing the Wolverines’ eighth long ball of the weekend — cranking a 1-0 Dawson McCarville off-speed pitch out to right-center to push the lead to 3-0.

McCarville, a senior righty, settled in shortly thereafter to retire nine straight and pitch into the sixth inning. He went 5⅓, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Reliever C.J. Hood helped him escape a jam in the sixth, coming on to coax a 4-6-3 double play with two men on, in what was the first of five times Nebraska went to the bullpen.

But like Saturday’s loss, Michigan added late insurance. Three Husker pitchers in the seventh combined to give up a single, plunk a batter and issue a walk before an RBI groundout and wild pitch plated a pair in a 5-1 game. A walk and Frey RBI single in the ninth did further damage.

Nebraska had few answers against left-hander Jacob Denner, Michigan’s starter who had allowed 14 runs in 14 innings in his previous three outings. It loaded the bases in the first on two walks and a fielder’s choice but came up empty. The junior otherwise cruised through much of his 5⅔ innings, getting seven strikeouts and seven ground-ball outs while allowing five baserunners the rest of the way.

Max Anderson provided the lone spark for the Huskers with his first home run of the season — an opposite-field shot to right in the third that cut NU's deficit to 3-1.

