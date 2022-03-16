Nebraska breaks through late on way to a walk-off win over New Mexico State

LINCOLN — After being dormant on offense for most of the afternoon, Nebraska broke through in the eighth and ninth innings to walk it off against New Mexico State on Wednesday.

Nebraska (7-9) beat New Mexico State (9-6) 6-5 on a walk-off single by Efry Cervantes .

The Nebraska offense couldn’t get anything going against New Mexico State starter Rorick Maltrud was brilliant all afternoon. The junior pitched seven innings, allowed one hit, two runs — one earned — and had seven strikeouts to one walk.

Down 5-2 headed into the eighth inning, the Aggies removed Maltrud and the Nebraska offense started to get going. Cam Chick launched a home run into the right-field stands to make it 5-4 NMSU.

In the ninth inning, Nebraska used a walk, a balk, another walk and RBI singles by Garret Anglim and Cervantes to win the game.

Drew Christo — who headlined Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class — made his first collegiate start for the Big Red. He lasted only 0.2 IP and surrendered three walks on 23 pitches.

RHP Jackson Brockett relieved Christo and was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam without surrendering a run. The Aggies’ offense got to Jackson in the second inning and scored two runs thanks to RBI singles by Brandon Dieter and Gunner Antillon.

Nebraska then turned to junior reliever Braxton Bragg who pitched 4.1 IP and gave up three runs — one earned — on four hits. He threw 58 pitches with three strikeouts and no walks.

The only earned run Bragg gave up came on a sac-fly by Antillon in the top of the fourth.

The Huskers were able to chip away at the New Mexico State lead in the fourth inning. Core Jackson reached on an error by the Aggies before Max Anderson moved him over to second on a bloop single to left field. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position and another wild pitch allowed Jackson to score and Anderson to advance to third. Brice Matthews hit a sac-fly to left field, scoring Anderson to cut the lead to 3-2.

Bragg left the game with two runners on base in the top of the seventh inning. Both of the runners scored shortly after on a throwing error by the Big Red to make it 5-2 before Nebraska could get going.

The Huskers have Thursday off before starting a three-game set against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Friday night.

