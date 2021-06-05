Nebraska falls to top-seeded Arkansas at NCAA regional

An erratic strike zone at home plate didn’t help either team. Van Horn said it was “jumping all around,” often leaving players and pitchers to guess the outcome. Nebraska batters worked extended at-bats against the Hogs’ best arms in Wicklander (92 pitches) and Kopps (71) but went just 2 for 9 with a walk on full counts. Many of their hardest-hit balls either landed on the wrong side of foul poles or found the mitts of Hogs defenders.

“It’s just how the game goes,” Roskam said. “But we went into a lot of deep counts — we just didn’t really win our 3-2 counts or get that big hit to get us going.”

Wicklander went five-plus innings and allowed four total baserunners with seven strikeouts, leaning mainly on low-to-mid-90s fastballs. The junior retired seven straight into the sixth inning before Joe Acker led off with a single.

Arkansas turned to Kopps moments later. NU got a man to second base for the first time on a groundout, then Roskam ended the shutout with a full-count RBI single to left-center field. The visitors got two men on base the rest of the way on hits by Cam Chick and Jaxon Hallmark as Kopps logged his lengthiest save of the spring.