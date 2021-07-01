Nebraska gives baseball coach Will Bolt $100,000 raise and contract extension

Nebraska baseball completed its best season in more than a decade. Now its coach is being rewarded.

NU second-year coach Will Bolt has become the second highest-paid baseball coach in the Big Ten after getting a contract extension and a raise of $100,000 to his annual salary, the school announced Thursday. His new yearly compensation is $400,000.

“Obviously well deserved,” Nebraska interim Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said on Sports Nightly. “We’re excited to have him and he’s going to be a Husker for a long time.”

Bolt — whose team won the Big Ten title in May, pushed No. 1 overall national seed Arkansas to the limit in regional play and finished the year as a top-25 team for the first time since 2008 — had been No. 5 in Big Ten coaches salaries according to a 2020 study by Athletic Director U. His new number puts him behind only Michigan’s Erik Bakich ($806,289) and ahead of third-place Rick Heller of Iowa ($376,500).