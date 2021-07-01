 Skip to main content
Nebraska gives baseball coach Will Bolt $100,000 raise and contract extension
BASEBALL

Nebraska gives baseball coach Will Bolt $100,000 raise and contract extension

Will Bolt

Big Ten coach of the year Will Bolt received a contract extension and pay raise after leading the Huskers to a conference title in 2021.

Big Ten Coach of the Year Will Bolt has received a contract extension and pay raise after leading the Nebraska baseball program to a conference title in 2021. Interim Nebraska Athletic Director Garrett Klassy made that announcement on Thursday evening.

 

Bolt, who completed his second season with the Huskers in 2021, received a one-year contract extension and his deal now runs through June 30, 2026. In addition, Bolt will receive a $100,000 increase in his annual salary.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska baseball completed its best season in more than a decade. Now its coach is being rewarded.

NU second-year coach Will Bolt has become the second highest-paid baseball coach in the Big Ten after getting a contract extension and a raise of $100,000 to his annual salary, the school announced Thursday. His new yearly compensation is $400,000.

“Obviously well deserved,” Nebraska interim Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said on Sports Nightly. “We’re excited to have him and he’s going to be a Husker for a long time.”

Bolt — whose team won the Big Ten title in May, pushed No. 1 overall national seed Arkansas to the limit in regional play and finished the year as a top-25 team for the first time since 2008 — had been No. 5 in Big Ten coaches salaries according to a 2020 study by Athletic Director U. His new number puts him behind only Michigan’s Erik Bakich ($806,289) and ahead of third-place Rick Heller of Iowa ($376,500).

“It is an exciting time for Husker Baseball and I am very appreciate of the support our administration and University leaders have extended to our program,” Bolt said in a release. “My staff and I look forward to continuing to work hard every day to make Nebraska Baseball one of the nation’s best programs. We are thrilled to be at a place like Nebraska where we have support at every turn.”

Bolt, who signed a five-year deal when he was hired in June 2019, is now under contract through the 2026 season.​

evan.bland@owh.com

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

1 comment

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

