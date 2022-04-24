Nebraska hammers Indiana to avoid a series sweep

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska emphatically ended an extended offensive slump Sunday with a 19-7 pounding of Indiana to salvage the final game of the weekend series.

The Huskers scored in every inning but the second and rolled up season highs in runs and hits (20). Eleven players stepped on home plate and seven collected RBIs.

Catcher Griffin Everitt highlighted the onslaught with a 4-for-7, four-RBI afternoon while home runs came from Cam Chick, Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Gabe Swansen.

Nebraska (15-23, 5-7 Big Ten) also benefited from 12 walks and six plunked batters as the Hoosiers dipped deep into an erratic bullpen. The bushels of free passes contributed to NU leaving 17 runners on base — the team’s highest total in at least five years.

Up next for the Huskers is a five-game homestand beginning with a Tuesday matchup against Kansas State and UNO on Wednesday. They’ll return home with a reminder that the offense can be better than its ranking, which was 241st nationally in scoring at 5.2 runs/game entering Sunday.

“You’ve got to be able to be day-to-day,” coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “You can’t live on the highs and ride the waves of the highs and let the lows get you down. You’ve got to show up and be ready to throw down. That’s what we did today.

"We were able to flush (Saturday’s) garbage performance and come out. We did something about it is what we did.”

Nebraska made sure it didn’t extend a Big Ten losing streak to what would have been a school-record six games. An Everitt RBI groundout in the first inning put the Huskers ahead for good three batters into the game. They eventually chased freshman left-hander Grant Holderfield in the third, plating two more on Griffin's RBI single and a ground-ball double play.

While the offense stacked up runs, NU starter Koty Frank went 5⅓ frames and 102 pitches, allowing five runs and striking out nine. Tyler Martin (two innings, two earned runs) and Braxton Bragg (1⅔, no runs) finished the game and kept the bullpen relatively fresh ahead of a busy midweek slate.

Chick also drove in four runs, highlighted by a long three-run shot in the sixth. Banjoff’s solo blast in the same inning was part of his three-RBI day while freshman Gabe Swansen swatted his first collegiate homer to open the fifth.

Bolt said amid the parade of hits was something more encouraging — taking free passes and hitting with two strikes. That kind of focus at the plate is what it will take for the Huskers to ride a hot streak into the Big Ten tournament next month.

“It’s pretty evident: We were more aggressive and competitive,” Bolt said. “It’s the things we’ve been harping on for the entire season and looking for.”

