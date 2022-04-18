Nebraska lands 2023 prospect Case Sanderson from Missouri

Case Sanderson didn’t need to spend much time at Haymarket Park on a game day to know where he wanted to play college baseball.

The 2023 hitting prospect from Nevada, Missouri, took in the atmosphere during a visit last weekend for Nebraska’s series against BYU and confirmed firsthand all he had heard about the Huskers. He announced his commitment Monday – roughly three months after receiving an offer – as the ninth member of the Big Red class.

“I loved everything I saw,” Sanderson said. “I loved the atmosphere – the fan support is amazing there. The players and the campus were awesome.”

Nebraska projects the left-handed Sanderson as a first baseman and possibly corner outfielder in college, though coaches haven’t ruled out him pitching as well like he has in high school and travel ball.

Sanderson hears a lot about his sweet swing, which he coincidentally owes in part to the Husker staff. Sanderson’s older brother, Cole, was a catcher at Central Oklahoma in 2017 and 2018 at the same time when current NU assistants Jeff Christy and Danny Marcuzzo coached there. Marcuzzo taught the elder Sanderson a few hitting drills then that Case focused on this winter.

That connection was why Case Sanderson visited Lincoln in January for a prospect camp, impressing coaches enough with his hitting and fielding to earn a scholarship offer.

He took it this week over tenders from Wichita State, Central Missouri and Crowder J.C. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound teen also briefly considered pursuing college football – he’s set to again be a running back and defensive end for his senior prep season in the fall.

But baseball was always No 1. His first high-school season as a sophomore included a .469 average with 21 extra-base hits, a reputation for elite pitch recognition and a knack for collecting opposite-field hits.

Sanderson becomes the first Missouri native to commit to Nebraska third-year coach Will Bolt. He’s also the first in the class pegged as a first baseman/outfielder.

“I just had that gut feeling it would be a good place for me and I thought I might as well jump on it,” Sanderson said. “They wanted me this early and they see something in me so I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to be part of it.’ I’m excited to be a Cornhusker.”

