Nebraska opens NCAA regional with win over Northeastern

NU went to Frank after Northeastern produced two singles early in the fourth. The junior-college transfer — with a four-pitch mix including a funky “slider-change,” — needed two pitches to produce two outs, starting a string of 11 straight. The righty who would have likely been NU’s midweek starter this year went 3 2/3 innings overall, allowing just two walks in the eighth that came around to score while striking out a pair.

Northeastern starter Sebastian Keane — a redshirt freshman and the team’s No. 3 starter — turned away the first seven Huskers he faced. But he ran into trouble in the fourth when a Schwellenbach single and Brice Matthews walk set the table for Cam Chick to crush a ball over the wall in right. The designed hitter had been 5 for his previous 27 (.186) and hadn’t gone deep in two months.

Jaxon Hallmark flashed his blazing speed with a triple in the fifth that led to a Schwellenbach sac fly that tied the game. A Matthews single and Chick walk in the sixth led to a Mojo Hagge go-ahead RBI single. The three-run inning continued with a run-scoring balk and Joe Acker RBI hit, with one fifth-year senior driving in another in Hagge.

Nebraska made it 8-4 in the seventh when, with runners at the corners, Luke Roskam scored from third base when Matthews was caught stealing.