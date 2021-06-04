Nebraska opens NCAA regional with win over Northeastern

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Koty Frank bailed out Nebraska and its struggling ace with a near-perfect relief outing and the Huskers rallied for their second-largest postseason comeback win in school history with an 8-6 triumph over Northeastern.
With command eluding starting left-hander Cade Povich, Frank quickly extinguished a Huskies rally in the fourth inning and retired the first 11 hitters he faced. The Huskers offense got to work from there, charging back from a 4-0 hole with a Cam Chick three-run homer in the fourth and a Spencer Schwellenbach sac fly an inning later.
Mojo Hagge’s RBI single in the sixth put Nebraska (32-12) up for good as it won its regional opener for the second straight postseason. The two seed survived a final Northwestern push in the eighth when closer Spencer Schwellenbach stranded the bases loaded, giving a fist pump as he covered first base for the last out.
Big Red will meet No. 1 overall seed Arkansas in a winners’ bracket game Saturday at 8 p.m.
The outlook looked grim early on a picturesque evening in northwest Arkansas. Northeastern’s Danny Crossen connected for his first career homer to lead off the second, depositing a 2-1 pitch into the “Hog Pen” in left. Five straight Huskies reached in the third, with a two-run single from Jared Dupere and a two-base wild pitch extending their lead.
NU went to Frank after Northeastern produced two singles early in the fourth. The junior-college transfer — with a four-pitch mix including a funky “slider-change,” — needed two pitches to produce two outs, starting a string of 11 straight. The righty who would have likely been NU’s midweek starter this year went 3 2/3 innings overall, allowing just two walks in the eighth that came around to score while striking out a pair.
Northeastern starter Sebastian Keane — a redshirt freshman and the team’s No. 3 starter — turned away the first seven Huskers he faced. But he ran into trouble in the fourth when a Schwellenbach single and Brice Matthews walk set the table for Cam Chick to crush a ball over the wall in right. The designed hitter had been 5 for his previous 27 (.186) and hadn’t gone deep in two months.
Jaxon Hallmark flashed his blazing speed with a triple in the fifth that led to a Schwellenbach sac fly that tied the game. A Matthews single and Chick walk in the sixth led to a Mojo Hagge go-ahead RBI single. The three-run inning continued with a run-scoring balk and Joe Acker RBI hit, with one fifth-year senior driving in another in Hagge.
Nebraska made it 8-4 in the seventh when, with runners at the corners, Luke Roskam scored from third base when Matthews was caught stealing.
Northeastern upped the drama in the eighth, drawing two walks before Jake Bunz plunked a batter and Ian Fair smashed a two-run single to left to draw within 8-6. Schwellenbach — the Big Ten Player of the Year — got a pair of groundouts to end the frame. He allowed a leadoff single and hit a batter in the ninth but collected his 10th save.
