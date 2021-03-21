Nebraska overwhelms Iowa with hits from 'big, strong guys' and perfect defense

IOWA CITY — Extra-base hits whizzed around the yard. The defense was flawless again. And a parade of pitchers made sure that it held up as Nebraska pushed past Iowa 13-8 on Sunday to cap a road series win.

The second time was the charm against Iowa’s Sunday starter. One week after right-hander Duncan Davitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a 3-1 Hawkeyes victory, the Huskers knocked him out of the game in the second with a patient approach and a flurry of line drives. Freshman Max Anderson led the charge with five RBIs, and Cam Chick drove in three more as NU scored in five different frames.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt said the team continued to seek and destroy fastballs, which also set it up to hit breaking pitches, coming off Saturday’s 10-8 triumph. Anderson and Luke Roskam each pounded home runs, and a six-run second inning put the Huskers ahead for good on a day when winds gusted out to center at Duane Banks Field.