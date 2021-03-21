Nebraska overwhelms Iowa with hits from 'big, strong guys' and perfect defense

IOWA CITY — Extra-base hits whizzed around the yard. The defense was flawless again. And a parade of pitchers made sure that it held up as Nebraska pushed past Iowa 13-8 on Sunday to cap a road series win.
The second time was the charm against Iowa’s Sunday starter. One week after right-hander Duncan Davitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a 3-1 Hawkeyes victory, the Huskers knocked him out of the game in the second with a patient approach and a flurry of line drives. Freshman Max Anderson led the charge with five RBIs, and Cam Chick drove in three more as NU scored in five different frames.
Nebraska coach Will Bolt said the team continued to seek and destroy fastballs, which also set it up to hit breaking pitches, coming off Saturday’s 10-8 triumph. Anderson and Luke Roskam each pounded home runs, and a six-run second inning put the Huskers ahead for good on a day when winds gusted out to center at Duane Banks Field.
“We were more ready to hit, more ready to be on time and above the fastball,” Bolt said in his postgame radio interview. “It’s funny, you say, ‘Above the fastball,’ you think you’re trying to hit ground balls. No, you’re just trying to get even with the baseball. If you catch the barrel with big, strong guys, the ball is going to go.”
A Chick sacrifice fly gave Nebraska (7-4) a 1-0 first-inning lead before Iowa (4-7) responded with a single, a walk and a Tyler Snep three-run homer to right field in the bottom half of the frame against NU starter Shay Schanaman.
But the Huskers countered by sending 11 to the plate in the second. Consecutive triples by Mojo Hagge and Jack Steil and a Roskam double plated a pair. A bases-loaded walk to Chick, Anderson’s two-run single to center and a balk did the rest of the damage as NU went ahead 7-3. Five of those runs went to Davitt, who struck out no one.
Iowa tagged Schanaman for four runs in just 2 2/3 innings while drawing five walks against the first-year starter. But the bullpen combination of Tyler Martin, Koty Frank, Emmett Olson and Max Schreiber fanned seven and allowed only four runs in treacherous hitting conditions the rest of the way. Frank picked up the win.
Meanwhile, NU’s offense continued to add on. Jaxon Hallmark laid down a bunt single and scored on a throwing error in the fourth. Anderson swatted a three-run blast in the sixth to push the lead to 11-4. In the seventh, Roskam went deep, and Chick added a run-scoring double for his ninth RBI in two games.
The defense, which committed just its second error of the season Friday, was perfect in the finale. Spencer Schwellenbach made multiple acrobatic plays at shortstop, and Roskam threw out a pair of baserunners in addition to his 2-for-4 hitting afternoon.
Nebraska won the season series with Iowa 3-2 as the schools played for a fifth time in nine days. After being shut out Friday, the Huskers scored 23 times in the final two games.
Bolt said the mental toughness of his team, which starts its home-opening four-game series against Minnesota on Friday, is evident as the regular season hits the quarter mark.
“There’s only a couple different ways you can go,” Bolt said. “One of them involves going away with your tail tucked between your legs, and the other is to fight. And our guys fought back. A lot of big swings from a lot of guys, literally up and down the entire lineup. It was great to see.”