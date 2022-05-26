Nebraska picks up commitment from juco infielder

Nebraska baseball’s roster remake continued Thursday with yet another junior-college pledge who will be part of the program next season.

Middle infielder Blake Mozley announced his commitment to the Huskers following a breakout spring at Johnson County C.C. in Kansas. He hit .396 in 62 games along with 10 homers, 19 steals and 30 doubles that ranked second nationally at the NJCAA level. He also showed a strong eye, working 41 walks against 31 strikeouts in 207 at-bats.

NU offered Mozley on Wednesday. The 21-year-old visited campus in early May and also held offers from Oklahoma, UNC-Wilmington and Lamar, among others. All individual goals pale against the bigger picture, he said.

“Anything to help the team win,” Mozley said. “That’s the name of the game – as a hitter that’s the only thing I try to do. I’ll come in there and hopefully help out the team next year.”

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Mozley throws right-handed but bats lefty – a valuable trait after the Huskers navigated last season with essentially three such hitters in freshmen Luke Jessen and Core Jackson and senior Cam Chick.

The native of Ozark, Missouri, spent two years at nearby Division II Missouri State, including a 2021 campaign in which he hit .286 in 33 games with no homers or steals. He thrived at Johnson County last season.

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is up to 17 known commits now, including 10 junior-college players. It added power-hitting outfielder Zachary Johnson out of Southeast C.C. on Wednesday and infielder Bryce Hughes from Alvin (Texas) C.C. earlier in the month. Six Huskers from the current NU roster entered the transfer portal this week following the end of a 23-30 campaign last weekend.

Mozley’s father, Brandon, is a former professional baseball scout for the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. The younger Mozley said a stamp of approval from his dad about Lincoln made his decision even easier.

“He’s been to Nebraska a lot to watch players and said it is a great place,” Mozley said. “So I thought it was a good fit.”​

