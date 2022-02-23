 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Nebraska pitcher Jake Bunz out for the season

  • Updated
Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt confirmed that left-handed pitcher Jake Bunz will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an unspecified arm/elbow injury.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt confirmed that left-handed senior Jake Bunz will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an unspecified arm/elbow injury Saturday night against Sam Houston State after throwing just a few pitches.

Bunz, an Elkhorn South graduate, posted a 2.20 ERA and was a versatile arm across a team-high 20 appearances last season that included three starts. He was likely headed for a prominent bullpen role or job as a midweek starter. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2019 before joining Nebraska last season.

Bunz, in his fourth college season, has the option to return in 2022.

“Jake’s a baseball player,” Bolt said. “He wants to play baseball so I think he’s going to do what it takes to get back and have a great attitude — he’s been through it once before — and come back better than ever. But it’s tough. It’s a difficult thing. I just told him I love him and gave him a hug and said, ‘Hey, man, we’ll get through it.’”

