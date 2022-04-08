Nebraska pitcher Jaxon Jelkin no longer with Husker baseball

One of Nebraska’s best-performing young pitchers is no longer with the baseball team.

Freshman Jaxon Jelkin is not listed on NU’s online roster and multiple sources confirmed to The World-Herald the right-hander has moved on from the program.

The walk-on from Bellevue West turned heads with a strong fall and took the momentum into his debut college season. His earned-run average of 2.31 is the lowest of any Husker with multiple innings and he struck out nine and walked seven across 11 2/3 frames.

Jelkin made his first career start at Creighton last month and lasted into the third inning, allowing two runs. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder originally signed with South Mountain C.C. in Phoenix but a strong senior year attracted Nebraska and others. He ended his prep career as a first-team All-Nebraska selection.

Nebraska's pitching depth has continued to thin since the start of the season. Weekend starter Kyle Perry is out for the year with an arm injury while reliever/starter Jake Bunz is rehabbing his own injury with the aim of potentially returning this spring.​

