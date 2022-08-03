Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman to stay with Huskers for fifth season

One of Nebraska’s veteran pitchers is returning for one more college baseball season.

Senior right-hander Shay Schanaman will stay with the Huskers for a fifth year, he told The World-Herald on Wednesday. The Grand Island grad has been a starter the past two springs and logged team highs in innings (77) and strikeouts (76) in 2022.

“This was an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up, staying healthy and able to play at a high level still,” Schanaman said. “It was a no-brainer for me to come back and play another year. The way I thought of it was whether pro ball or college ball, I have another year in me. That’s more than a lot of guys can say at this stage in their careers.”

Schanaman, who turns 23 this month, weighed his options after the major league draft ended two weeks ago. After 20 rounds and 616 picks, his name wasn't called. He heard from numerous pro teams but never received a “legitimate offer” as a free agent. With a business economics degree in hand and a wife, Mimi, already in the workforce, he also could have moved on from baseball.

Instead, the hurler with a wipeout slider will join left-hander Kyle Perry for a fifth go-round in Lincoln while taking graduate classes. The pandemic season in 2020 allowed for the extra year of eligibility.

Make no mistake, Schanaman said, he isn’t satisfied just staying with the program. NU’s latest season — when the Huskers were 23-30 and fell short of qualifying for the Big Ten tournament — wasn’t how he wanted his career to end. A high-leverage role out of the bullpen like he had in 2019 and 2020 would the ideal scenario, he said, but he’s open to doing anything he’s asked.

“We need to have three starters that are better than me to throw on the mound for us to be an elite team,” said Schanaman, who was 2-8 with a 4.44 ERA last spring. “I think we’re going to have that. I’m going to do whatever it takes for this team to be good. I’m not coming back just to have fun — I’m coming back to win.”

Indications point to another NU senior co-captain, catcher Griffin Everitt, also staying with the team. Though he has yet to finalize anything as he finishes out his summer league season in California. Everitt, out of Lincoln Southwest, started all 53 games with a team-best 12 doubles to go with a .291 average, eight home runs and 41 RBIs.

Asked in May whether he would like to return to Nebraska he acknowledged his extra year of eligibility and added “I would take that in a second.”

Both Schanaman and Perry are extra valuable to retain this offseason because they won’t count against Nebraska’s 35-man roster as players who were with the program during the pandemic year.

Veteran leadership will be critical amid an offseason roster makeover in which 20-plus newcomers will arrive on campus this month. That total includes 10 junior college players and six transfers.

Schanaman said he’s ready to be a tone-setter helping the Huskers get back to their winning ways.