Nebraska reliever Colby Gomes out for the season due to injury

Nebraska’s most accomplished reliever and one of its biggest arms overall won’t pitch this spring.
Junior Colby Gomes will miss the season because of injury, NU coach Will Bolt confirmed Tuesday. The right-hander out of Millard West was the Huskers’ first baseman and closer in 2019 — earning Freshman All-America honors — and moved to the weekend rotation last year, making four starts during the pandemic-shortened campaign.
Gomes (pronounced Gom-EZ) had been projected to fill a high-leverage role out of the bullpen for Nebraska’s 44-game, league-only regular season. He had struggled as a starter across two years — holding a career 7.29 earned-run average in 21 innings — but thrived in relief with a 2.70 ERA in 16-2/3 frames. The shorter outings allowed the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder to cut loose with a fastball in the low- to mid-90s, which helped him save 13 games as a freshman in 2019.
The former top prospect focused strictly on hitting after Bolt was hired that summer. He pitched 13 relief innings in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League in 2020, striking out 14 batters and walking two with a 1.38 ERA. He didn’t throw during Nebraska fall practices after having a minor cleanup procedure on his shoulder.
The hurler began to feel a pulling in his shoulder after a few bullpen sessions this year and underwent shoulder surgery last month.
Tweeted Gomes in February: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change and the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Nebraska’s bullpen — like most in college baseball this season — has more depth than usual following the pandemic-related eligibility freeze from 2020 along with the shortened MLB draft that kept more players in school. Shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach is penciled in to double as the high-upside closer while Texas A&M transfer Cam Wynne impressed coaches in the fall with his velocity and command. Other key roles could fall to a variety of candidates including returning right-handers like Braxton Bragg, Max Schreiber, Trey Kissack and Quinn Mason as well as lefties like Ethan Bradford and Tyler Martin.
Two players who held the closer role for part of 2020 won’t figure into the conversation. Junior righty Shay Schanaman moved into the starting rotation, and Paul Tillotson retired for health reasons.
