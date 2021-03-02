Nebraska reliever Colby Gomes out for the season due to injury

Nebraska’s most accomplished reliever and one of its biggest arms overall won’t pitch this spring.

Junior Colby Gomes will miss the season because of injury, NU coach Will Bolt confirmed Tuesday. The right-hander out of Millard West was the Huskers’ first baseman and closer in 2019 — earning Freshman All-America honors — and moved to the weekend rotation last year, making four starts during the pandemic-shortened campaign.

Gomes (pronounced Gom-EZ) had been projected to fill a high-leverage role out of the bullpen for Nebraska’s 44-game, league-only regular season. He had struggled as a starter across two years — holding a career 7.29 earned-run average in 21 innings — but thrived in relief with a 2.70 ERA in 16-2/3 frames. The shorter outings allowed the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder to cut loose with a fastball in the low- to mid-90s, which helped him save 13 games as a freshman in 2019.

The former top prospect focused strictly on hitting after Bolt was hired that summer. He pitched 13 relief innings in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League in 2020, striking out 14 batters and walking two with a 1.38 ERA. He didn’t throw during Nebraska fall practices after having a minor cleanup procedure on his shoulder.