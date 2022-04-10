Nebraska suffers worst home loss since 1992

LINCOLN — An historically bad inning pushed Nebraska’s season to new lows Sunday as Rutgers completed the series sweep with a 19-1 win.

The Scarlet Knights (25-6, 8-1 Big Ten) overwhelmed NU in ever facet en route to their 10th straight victory. They slugged five home runs — including a Danny DiGeorgia grand slam — as part of a 19-hit onslaught. And the defense was spotless behind left-hander Justin Sinibaldi, who faced two batters over the minimum into the sixth inning.

The 18-run margin marked Nebraska’s most lopsided loss since 1995 and worst at home since 1992.

Despite it all, the Huskers (12-18, 4-5) trailed 3-1 heading into the seventh. That’s when Rutgers plated 10 runs — the most by an NU foe in an inning since Georgia Tech matched the feat in 2001 — by sending 15 men to the plate. It assured the Huskers would drop six games below .500 for the first time in nine years.

It was only Nebraska's second home sweep in a three-game conference series of the Big Ten era. The other also came against Rutgers last season.

The visitors led almost immediately. After NU starter Dawson McCarville walked the leadoff man, Evan Sleight clubbed a hanging 79-mph breaker way out to right field.

Despite a limited bullpen, the Huskers lifted McCarville after 40 pitches and five outs. Freshman Jackson Brockett went a career-best 4⅓ innings in relief on 64 pitches, striking out four and giving up only a Ryan Lasko solo homer in the fourth. The appearance was his first in league play.

Nebraska’s offense, though, couldn’t figure out Sinibaldi, who repeatedly induced soft contact for eight flyball outs across 5⅓ innings and 79 pitches. The only damage came in the fourth when a leadoff Cam Chick double, groundout and Griffin Everitt sac fly cut NU's deficit to 3-1. He walked and hit a batter with one out in the sixth but sidearm reliever Sam Portnoy came on to collect a strikeout and flyout on a series of off-speed offerings that didn’t crack 80 mph.

Rutgers collected nine hits, two walks and a hit batter in the 10-run seventh.

