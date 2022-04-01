Nebraska takes advantage of six Ohio State errors as Huskers open series with a win

Nebraska baseball got a strong start from Shay Schanaman and took advantage of six Ohio State errors as the Huskers opened their weekend series with a 5-3 win Friday night.

Schanaman earned his second win of the season as he worked into the seventh inning. He shut out the Buckeyes through the first six and finished with eight strikeouts.

The Huskers never trailed as Cam Chick homered to right center in the first and they tacked on an unearned run in the second.

Nebraska's lead remained 2-0 until the Buckeyes got to Schanaman with one out in the seventh. Blayne Robinson homered to make it 2-1, then a single and a walk put runners at the corners with one out.

NU then brought in Emmett Olson, who worked out of the jam with a popout and a strikeout.

Leighton Banjoff gave NU a 3-1 lead in the eighth with an RBI single and the Huskers loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth after two singles and a walk.

After a forceout at home, Garrett Anglim hit a grounder to second. Ohio State got the out at second base but the shortstop threw errantly to first, allowing NU to score twice on the play — OSU's sixth error of the game.

NU needed that insurance as Ohio State scored twice in the bottom of the ninth an RBI double and an RBI single. But the Huskers then turned to reliever Braxton Bragg, who retired the only batter he faced, Zach Dezenzo, on a comebacker to end the game.

Nebraska and Ohio State continue their series at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

