Nebraska will not host an NCAA baseball regional, nor will any other Big Ten team

Nebraska officially won’t host a baseball regional this year.

The NCAA on Friday released the 20 potential regional sites, which it will then whittle down to 16 by the evening of May 30 based on how teams perform in the final three weeks. The Huskers are not among the finalists, nor is any other Big Ten that has navigated a league-only schedule this spring.

The bracket and pairings for the NCAA tournament will be released at 11 a.m. May 31 on ESPN2.

Nebraska — with a 23-11 record entering Friday — likely didn’t miss host consideration by much. D1Baseball.com projected Big Red as a regional host two weeks ago, but the team suffered its first home conference sweep in the Big Ten era days later when it lost three times to Rutgers. NU bounced back last weekend by taking three of four at a road pod, including two over Rutgers and splitting with first-place Indiana.

The finalists were decided ahead of time this year so sites could be certified to meet testing protocols for COVID-19. NCAA Division I Baseball Committee chair Jeff Altier told the Miami Herald this week that “well over” 45 schools made bids. Finalists were decided based on the usual standards, most notably on-field success and revenue potential.