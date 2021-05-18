Nebraska's Cade Povich, Max Anderson earn Big Ten honors

A shortened two-game weekend was still enough for two Huskers to earn weekly Big Ten awards.

Left-handed Friday starter Cade Povich landed the league’s pitcher of the week honor Tuesday while third baseman Max Anderson was named freshman of the week. The first-place Huskers (25-11) beat Northwestern 12-2 and 11-5.

Povich secured his second weekly honor of the season after his latest dominant start. The Bellevue West grad retired the first 11 batters he faced while spinning seven shutout innings. He allowed three total baserunners and picked off two of them.

Anderson’s honor was his first from the Big Ten, though he’s been in contention for multiple others this spring. Against Northwestern, the Millard West product went 7 for 10 with two doubles, including a 4-for-5 showing Saturday. The infielder leads the league with 51 hits and is pacing Nebraska with a .340 average.

The Huskers previously had two Big Ten awards this year when Povich was pitcher of the week March 30 and Cam Chick was player of the week March 24.