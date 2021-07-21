 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Jaxon Hallmark signs with Houston Astros as undrafted free agent
BASEBALL

Nebraska outfielder Jaxon Hallmark signed a pro contract with the Houston Astros, according to a social media post his brother made Wednesday.

Hallmark wasn't selected in last week's MLB draft and had the option to return for another season of college baseball. But it appears he has instead opted to turn pro as an undrafted free agent.

Hallmark, who is from Midland, Texas, made the All-Big Ten team last season after he led Nebraska in batting average (.342), home runs (10) and steals (16). He made one error in 47 starts in center field.

He'll join two other former Huskers in the Astros' organization. Scott Schreiber was a ninth-round pick in 2018 and is currently at the Double-A level. Jake Meyers was a 13th-round pick in 2017 and is now playing in Triple-A.

With Hallmark's departure, NU could have an entirely new outfield next season. Joe Acker, Mojo Hagge and Logan Foster completed their eligibility in the spring. Cam Chick and Leighton Banjoff combined for 21 starts in left field, but both could be right-side infielders next year.

