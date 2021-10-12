Nebraska's pitchers headline the second game of Red-White Series

LINCOLN — Cam Chick’s one-out home run in the top of the seventh inning provided the only offense of the afternoon as the Nebraska Red-White Series continued Tuesday with a dramatic 1-0 White victory at sunny Haymarket Park.
Takeaways from Game 2:
» Husker arms flex. The general consensus during intrasquad games this fall has been that hitters are ahead of the pitchers. Not the case in the latest seven-inning game with a combined 22 strikeouts (17 swinging) and three walks.
Braxton Bragg made another strong statement for a prominent role next year by retiring the first eight hitters faced and 12 of 14 overall. The junior right-hander showed sustained command — six strikeouts against no walks over four scoreless innings — after a 24-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio with a 2.66 earned-run average during summer ball.
Freshman righty Jaxon Jelkin took over in the fifth and tossed 1 2/3 perfect frames with three punchouts of his own. Ethan Bradford finished the frame, then found himself in a runners-at-the-corners jam with one out in the bottom of the seventh before getting redshirt frosh Garrett Anglim to ground into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Left-hander Kyle Perry went just one inning and 14 pitches for the Red side, working around a couple walks in a planned short outing 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery. Mason Ornelas — a starting candidate after transferring from Texas A&M in the offseason — dominated by turning back his first eight batters en route to seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 scoreless stanzas.
Nebraska appears to have options as it works to replace at least two thirds of its weekend rotation and fill starting midweek roles as well. Senior righty Koty Frank kept his name in the conversation Monday by fanning seven across five innings of scoreless two-hit ball.
» Chick digs the long ball. The senior connected on the first pitch he saw from junior lefty Ethan Bradford and drove it over the wall in left-center field for the difference-maker. He can play second base or left field next spring as needed, though he’s primarily been an infielder this fall.
» Offensive threats were otherwise scarce. First baseman Jack Steil doubled with two outs in the third. Freshman Matt Guthmiller and redshirt frosh Tyler Palmer produced two-out infield hits off Ornelas in the fourth. The biggest potential rally came in the Red seventh when Max Anderson led off with a double to left and went to third on a wild-pitch ball four to Anglim before the twin killing.
402-444-1201,