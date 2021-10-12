Nebraska's pitchers headline the second game of Red-White Series

LINCOLN — Cam Chick’s one-out home run in the top of the seventh inning provided the only offense of the afternoon as the Nebraska Red-White Series continued Tuesday with a dramatic 1-0 White victory at sunny Haymarket Park.

Takeaways from Game 2:

» Husker arms flex. The general consensus during intrasquad games this fall has been that hitters are ahead of the pitchers. Not the case in the latest seven-inning game with a combined 22 strikeouts (17 swinging) and three walks.

Braxton Bragg made another strong statement for a prominent role next year by retiring the first eight hitters faced and 12 of 14 overall. The junior right-hander showed sustained command — six strikeouts against no walks over four scoreless innings — after a 24-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio with a 2.66 earned-run average during summer ball.

Freshman righty Jaxon Jelkin took over in the fifth and tossed 1 2/3 perfect frames with three punchouts of his own. Ethan Bradford finished the frame, then found himself in a runners-at-the-corners jam with one out in the bottom of the seventh before getting redshirt frosh Garrett Anglim to ground into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.