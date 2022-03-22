Nebraska's Shay Schanaman playing college baseball while married — and he wouldn't change a thing

LINCOLN — Shay Schanaman pulls up the video on his phone and smiles. He never thought a Nebraska baseball scrimmage would be part of his honeymoon.

Under normal circumstances, Schanaman would have been at Haymarket Park and maybe even pitching on Oct. 12, 2021. Instead he and his new wife, Mimi, were 1,100 miles away in Destin, Florida, less than a day after their wedding. One recorded moment shows an iPad streaming Game 2 of the Red-White series on a cabin countertop before panning to a screen door with white beaches and the Gulf of Mexico stretching beyond.

The best part to Schanaman is that many of his groomsmen played baseball that day and the next one. Griffin Everitt catching. Tyler Martin pitching. Colby Gomes hitting. All hopped on a plane at 6 a.m. to get back for the afternoon exhibition after a long night of celebrating.

“They were hurting a little bit for those last two games,” the 22-year-old Schanaman says. “It was special and something I’ll remember forever.”

Schanaman — part of the Huskers’ weekend pitching rotation for a second spring — is in rare territory as a married Nebraska baseball player. Many have competed while engaged, including current infielder/outfielder Cam Chick and recent members like outfielder Mojo Hagge and pitchers Chance Hroch and Matt Warren. But wedded? It’s been a while, maybe as far back as pitcher Andy Bent (junior in 2000) and first baseman Jeff Hedman (senior in 1999).

The new reality has required some adjustment from all parties as NU pushes a third of the way into its season. Coach Will Bolt, for example, can’t recall ever working with a married player. Team rules about no women in players’ hotel rooms don’t apply to spouses — something Shay and Mimi learned last month during a road series in Texas after they spent much of an evening together in the lobby.

For Mimi, it’s the never-ending laundry. She and Shay didn’t live together until they married, leaving her shocked at how many clothes he goes through during a season. Not game uniforms — those are left to equipment managers, thankfully. But a weightlifting outfit, practice threads and often two rounds of regular clothing every day keep the wash cycle whirring.

“That has been a little bit of change in my daily routine for sure,” Mimi says. “I’m like, ‘How does someone have this much laundry?’ But he has so many things going on throughout the day.”

In a perfect world, Shay and Mimi would have waited another year or two to tie the knot. College baseball would be finished. They would both have jobs and be a dual-income household.

But life wasn’t perfect last year. And precious time was slipping away.

***

Shay and Mimi met at the State Fair in Grand Island in the summer of 2014. He was going to be a high-school freshman at G.I. She was entering her junior year.

They began dating soon after, two teenagers from central Nebraska lake families who loved fishing and all things water sports. Time for such recreation grew more scarce as Shay earned the status of a bona-fide college baseball prospect and an accompanying full calendar of games.

The couple endured two years living 90 miles apart when Mimi went to Nebraska and Shay was still in high school. They made it work — she even reluctantly went back to be Shay’s homecoming date despite the grief she took from friends and fellow Husker cheerleaders.

“It sounds rude to say that I was dreading it,” Mimi says with a laugh. “But I was like, 'Uhhh, I don’t know.’ ”

Mimi dabbled in sports growing up but didn’t learn to love baseball until following Shay. She used to live in an apartment just a four-minute drive from Haymarket Park and would zip over to watch whenever Shay’s mom texted her that Shay was warming up in the bullpen.

The families grew close. Mimi has attended countless baseball tailgates with Shay’s parents, Larry and Kim. Larry does the cooking, with specialties like shrimp and tacos. Mimi’s father, Steve Toner, was perhaps Shay’s biggest fan as a former high-school pitcher himself.

So the news rocked everyone in 2019 when Steve was diagnosed with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a rare form of cancer in the digestive system. The longtime operator of a local farm equipment dealership in Grand Island never met a stranger. He was a Husker fan and a former college basketball player at South Dakota who would joke about his four-point career. He was on the town’s Chamber of Commerce board. A member of the church choir. A Sunday school teacher. A father of two, along with his wife, Lisa.

Suddenly, doctors told him, he only had a short time to live.

The news still felt fresh nearly a year ago — March 31, 2021 — when Shay intentionally took a wrong turn on a dinner date in Lincoln and proposed to Mimi on the lawn at the Nebraska State Capitol building. He had already asked Steve for his blessing.

With tears in their eyes, they agreed it wouldn’t be, couldn’t be, a long engagement.

“Less than seven months,” Mimi says. “We made it happen.”

Says Shay: “If I had to get married a little earlier than maybe I would have envisioned, by all means I was game for that to happen. To get married a little early and miss the Red-White series, it was a no-brainer.”

Steve told them he didn’t want to be the reason why Shay and Mimi pushed up their wedding, but it was an argument he couldn’t win. Nebraska baseball coaches also supported the decision even when the couple’s big day — which was set before the scrimmages were — conflicted with the end of fall ball.

Mimi and Shay married on Oct. 11 in front of about 70 friends and family members. Steve was one of them, his thinning face glowing at the chance to celebrate his youngest daughter and walk her down the aisle.

No one wanted that night to end. For Shay and Mimi, it never will.

Steve died Dec. 29 at 61 years old.

“It was just so special; he was so happy,” Mimi says with wet eyes. “I’m sorry, it’s just hard. It will take a long time if it ever does feel easier.”

***

The rest of their married life is waiting. But for at least a little while longer, it will include baseball.

Both have tried and failed to plan around the unpredictable sport. Shay as a freshman in 2019 vowed to transfer if Nebraska made him a P.O. — pitcher only — from a two-way player. Instead he stuck it out and has crafted a college career as both an impact reliever and starter with a pinpoint fastball and wipeout slider. Mimi would love to see more of the world, but the first step is waiting for what professional opportunities Shay may have after this season.

Shay, in his fourth college campaign, could also take advantage of the free COVID year and return once more in 2023. He graduated last December with a degree in business economics and is working toward his master’s.

“It doesn’t necessarily bother me that I’m going to be sitting in an office working a 9-5 and making money,” Shay says. “I know the wife wants that second income — she wants me to get a job here soon. It’s hard to say what I want to do. I want to play baseball right now and that’s my sole focus.”

The new era of student-athletes profiting financially from their name, image and likeness has helped. Shay appeared in a Valentino’s television commercial and has done lessons and camps. Mimi handled the T-shirt designs. Meanwhile, Mimi works in sales at Hudl as a company rep for the state of Texas.

Between them, they are able to navigate busy spring schedules enough to care for their French bulldog, Lulu.

“She’s a little princess,” Shay says.

“I tell him if people could hear the way he talks to that dog, they would laugh,” Mimi says, shaking her head.

They all live in a home in north Lincoln that Shay’s parents bought for him and his brother for college. They had to “Mimify” it last fall, Shay says, with some new paint, carpet and other cosmetic changes. It’s a hot spot for other Husker players for watch parties and get-togethers.

“I’m definitely not the veteran with relationship advice,” Shay says. “The guys give me a hard time, but it’s all fun and they love her. She hangs out with the guys a lot and it’s all love for sure.”

Mimi is still a fixture at games too. She has more nerves watching Shay pitch than hit — she’s not sure why — and it was agonizing witnessing him struggle through just 1⅓ innings against TCU last month on what would have been her father’s 62nd birthday. Her right-handed husband responded with his best career game in a three-hit shutout the next weekend.

Let’s do that a couple more times, Mimi told him afterward.

Shay would like to, and not just for himself and Nebraska. His father-in-law said near the end he just wanted to make it to Husker baseball season. To watch the son he never had throw in ways he never could. To watch his family thrive.

Shay and Mimi are making sure Steve gets his wish.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.