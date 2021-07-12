Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach drafted by Atlanta Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach, one of the most decorated players in Nebraska baseball history, is now an MLB draft pick.

Schwellenbach was selected Monday in the second round of the MLB draft with the 59th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves. He's the highest-drafted Nebraska player since Ryan Boldt was taken 53rd overall in 2016.

Schwellenbach was Nebraska's closer and starting shortstop. He won the John Olerud two-way player of the year award, was the Big Ten player of the year and made multiple All-America teams.

He finished the season with a .284 batting average, 40 RBIs, 43 runs scored and six home runs. On the mound, he compiled a 0.57 ERA in 31⅔ innings with 34 strikeouts. He was 3-1 with 10 saves.

Nebraska has had a player drafted or signed in every year but one since 1977. A 27-year streak ended last summer because of the shortened 2020 draft.

About an hour after Schwellenbach was selected, teammate Cade Povich was drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Twins.

The MLB draft continues Monday through the 10th round, and concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20.