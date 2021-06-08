Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach is a semifinalist for college baseball's top award

Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska's starting shortstop and closer, is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball's highest individual honor.
The Big Ten player of the year ranked in the top 10 in the conference in runs, RBIs and walks. He committed only four errors in 186 chances at shortstop. He was also tops in the Big Ten with 10 saves, finishing the year with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings.
In five games at the Fayetteville Regional, Schwellenbach went 4-17 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he picked up a save in the Huskers' tournament opener, then he threw 65 pitches in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn the win against Arkansas on Sunday.
Schwellenbach is Nebraska's first Golden Spikes semifinalist since Scott Schreiber in 2018. The Huskers have produced three finalists — Johnny Dorn (2008), Ken Harvey (1999) and Darin Erstad (1995) — and Alex Gordon won the award in 2005.
Finalists for the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 24, and the winner will be named in July. The selection process includes a panel of more than 200 voters, plus fan voting at GoldenSpikesAward.com.
Golden Spikes semifinalists
Name, Position, School, Conference
Andrew Abbott; LHP; Virginia; Atlantic Coast
Tanner Allen; OF; Mississippi State; Southeastern
Jacob Berry; INF; Arizona; Pac-12
Colton Cowser; OF; Sam Houston; Southland
Henry Davis; C; Louisville; Atlantic Coast
Sal Frelick; UTL; Boston College; Atlantic Coast
Tyler Hardman; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12
Jace Jung; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12
Niko Kavadas; INF; Notre Dame; Atlantic Coast
Austin Knight; INF; Charlotte; C-USA
Kevin Kopps; RHP; Arkansas; Southeastern
Jack Leiter; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern
Ethan Long; INF; Arizona State; Pac-12
Ty Madden; RHP; Texas; Big 12
Matt Mikulski; LHP; Fordham; Atlantic 10
Matheu Nelson; C; Florida State; Atlantic Coast
Doug Nikhazy; RHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern
Connor Norby; INF; ECU; American
Kumar Rocker; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern
Spencer Schwellenbach; INF/RHP; Nebraska; Big Ten
Landon Sims; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern
Paul Skenes; C/RHP; Air Force; Mountain West
Trey Sweeney; 3B; Eastern Illinois; Ohio Valley
Gavin Williams; RHP; ECU; American
Aaron Zavala; OF; Oregon; Pac-12