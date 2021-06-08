 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach is a semifinalist for college baseball's top award
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach is a semifinalist for college baseball's top award

Spencer Schwellenbach

Spencer Schwellenbach excelled in all three facets of the game, helping him become a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska falls just short against Arkansas in the regional final.

Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska's starting shortstop and closer, is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball's highest individual honor.

The Big Ten player of the year ranked in the top 10 in the conference in runs, RBIs and walks. He committed only four errors in 186 chances at shortstop. He was also tops in the Big Ten with 10 saves, finishing the year with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings.

In five games at the Fayetteville Regional, Schwellenbach went 4-17 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he picked up a save in the Huskers' tournament opener, then he threw 65 pitches in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn the win against Arkansas on Sunday.

Schwellenbach is Nebraska's first Golden Spikes semifinalist since Scott Schreiber in 2018. The Huskers have produced three finalists — Johnny Dorn (2008), Ken Harvey (1999) and Darin Erstad (1995) — and Alex Gordon won the award in 2005.

Finalists for the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 24, and the winner will be named in July. The selection process includes a panel of more than 200 voters, plus fan voting at GoldenSpikesAward.com.

Golden Spikes semifinalists

Name, Position, School, Conference

Andrew Abbott; LHP; Virginia; Atlantic Coast

Tanner Allen; OF; Mississippi State; Southeastern

Jacob Berry; INF; Arizona; Pac-12

Colton Cowser; OF; Sam Houston; Southland

Henry Davis; C; Louisville; Atlantic Coast

Sal Frelick; UTL; Boston College; Atlantic Coast

Tyler Hardman; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12

Jace Jung; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12

Niko Kavadas; INF; Notre Dame; Atlantic Coast

Austin Knight; INF; Charlotte; C-USA

Kevin Kopps; RHP; Arkansas; Southeastern

Jack Leiter; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern

Ethan Long; INF; Arizona State; Pac-12

Ty Madden; RHP; Texas; Big 12

Matt Mikulski; LHP; Fordham; Atlantic 10

Matheu Nelson; C; Florida State; Atlantic Coast

Doug Nikhazy; RHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern

Connor Norby; INF; ECU; American

Kumar Rocker; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern

Spencer Schwellenbach; INF/RHP; Nebraska; Big Ten

Landon Sims; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern

Paul Skenes; C/RHP; Air Force; Mountain West

Trey Sweeney; 3B; Eastern Illinois; Ohio Valley

Gavin Williams; RHP; ECU; American

Aaron Zavala; OF; Oregon; Pac-12

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert