Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach is a semifinalist for college baseball's top award

Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska's starting shortstop and closer, is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball's highest individual honor.

The Big Ten player of the year ranked in the top 10 in the conference in runs, RBIs and walks. He committed only four errors in 186 chances at shortstop. He was also tops in the Big Ten with 10 saves, finishing the year with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings.

In five games at the Fayetteville Regional, Schwellenbach went 4-17 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he picked up a save in the Huskers' tournament opener, then he threw 65 pitches in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn the win against Arkansas on Sunday.

Schwellenbach is Nebraska's first Golden Spikes semifinalist since Scott Schreiber in 2018. The Huskers have produced three finalists — Johnny Dorn (2008), Ken Harvey (1999) and Darin Erstad (1995) — and Alex Gordon won the award in 2005.

Finalists for the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 24, and the winner will be named in July. The selection process includes a panel of more than 200 voters, plus fan voting at GoldenSpikesAward.com.

