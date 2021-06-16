Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach wins Olerud Award as nation's best two-way player

Nebraska shortstop and closer Spencer Schwellenbach received the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award on Wednesday from the College Baseball Foundation.

The Big Ten player of the year ranked in the top 10 in the conference in runs, RBIs and walks. He committed only four errors in 186 chances at shortstop. He was also tops in the Big Ten with 10 saves, finishing the year with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings.

In five games at the Fayetteville Regional, Schwellenbach went 4 of 17 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he picked up a save in the Huskers’ tournament opener, then he threw 65 pitches in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn the win against Arkansas on Sunday.

Schwellenbach is the first Husker to win the Olerud Award, which was first awarded in 2010. Jake Meyers was a finalist for it in 2017.

Schwellenbach will receive his award June 26 during the CBF's virtual Night of Champions. He is also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

