Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach wins Olerud Award as nation's best two-way player

Spencer Schwellenbach excelled on the mound, at the plate and in the field for Nebraska, setting himself up to win the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska shortstop and closer Spencer Schwellenbach received the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award on Wednesday from the College Baseball Foundation.
The Big Ten player of the year ranked in the top 10 in the conference in runs, RBIs and walks. He committed only four errors in 186 chances at shortstop. He was also tops in the Big Ten with 10 saves, finishing the year with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings.
In five games at the Fayetteville Regional, Schwellenbach went 4 of 17 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he picked up a save in the Huskers’ tournament opener, then he threw 65 pitches in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn the win against Arkansas on Sunday.
Schwellenbach is the first Husker to win the Olerud Award, which was first awarded in 2010. Jake Meyers was a finalist for it in 2017.
Schwellenbach will receive his award June 26 during the CBF's virtual Night of Champions. He is also a
semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
Photos: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in decisive Game 7
Nebraska players react after the final out of a loss to Arkansas in their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players react after the final out of a loss to Arkansas in their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players embrace after a loss to Arkansas in their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mojo Hagge chats with Danny Marcuzzo after reaching base against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Dave Van Horn removes Jaxon Wiggins from the game against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Dave Van Horn chats with Kevin Kopps after making a pitch change against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Bolt and Jaxon Hallmark watch before the start of an inning against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joe Acker lays down a bunt against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaxon Hallmark connects to drive in a run against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brice Matthews throws to put out an Arkansas runner during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt connects for a hit against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cade Povich throws a pitch against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Foster makes his way to third base against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Dylan Leach reacts to teammate Casey Opitz’s home run as Nebraska’s Mojo Hagge looks on during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Casey Opitz rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Casey Opitz reacts after hitting a home run against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Wynne watches as Arkansas' Robert Moore rounds the bases after a game tying home run during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore reacts after hitting a game tying home run against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Robert Moore rounds third base after hitting a home run as Nebraska’s Cam Wynne looks on during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas fans react after a home run during a NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Kevin Kopps throws a pitch against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Christian Franklin scores the go ahead run on a wild pitch against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Chick reacts as Arkansas' Charlie Welch rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Charlie Welch is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run against Nebraska during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players react after a three-run home run by Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska meets after a season ending loss to Arkansas in their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mojo Hagge talks with Arkansas fans after a season ending loss in a NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players including Luke Roskam embrace after a season ending loss to Arkansas in their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska hitters meet before their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Bolt, Lance Harvell and Danny Marcuzzo watch before their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Bolt shakes hands with Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn before their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska starting pitcher Cade Povich hugs Griffin Everitt before their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaxon Hallmark looks on before their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Chick throws to put out a runner during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Roskam connects for a home run against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Roskam makes his way down the first base line after hitting a home run against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lance Harvell congratulates Luke Roskam after a home run against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt greets Luke Roskam after a home run against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach jumps in the air to congratulate Luke Roskam after a home run against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mojo Hagge makes a diving catch against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Monday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
