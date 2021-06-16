 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach wins Olerud Award as nation's best two-way player
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach wins Olerud Award as nation's best two-way player

Spencer Schwellenbach

Spencer Schwellenbach excelled on the mound, at the plate and in the field for Nebraska, setting himself up to win the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska shortstop and closer Spencer Schwellenbach received the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award on Wednesday from the College Baseball Foundation.

The Big Ten player of the year ranked in the top 10 in the conference in runs, RBIs and walks. He committed only four errors in 186 chances at shortstop. He was also tops in the Big Ten with 10 saves, finishing the year with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31⅔ innings.

In five games at the Fayetteville Regional, Schwellenbach went 4 of 17 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he picked up a save in the Huskers’ tournament opener, then he threw 65 pitches in 4⅔ innings of relief to earn the win against Arkansas on Sunday.

Schwellenbach is the first Husker to win the Olerud Award, which was first awarded in 2010. Jake Meyers was a finalist for it in 2017.

Schwellenbach will receive his award June 26 during the CBF's virtual Night of Champions. He is also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do the Clippers adjust without Kawhi Leonard for Game 5?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert