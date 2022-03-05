Nebraska's starting pitchers propel Huskers to doubleheader sweep

Nebraska got a complete-game shutout from Shay Schanaman and a strong start from Dawson McCarville as it held down Northwestern State 6-0 and UT-Arlington 8-2 to conclude a busy baseball weekend Saturday.

The resurgence of NU’s starting pitchers continued to be the theme, with the rotation extending its scoreless streak to 26 innings before UTA broke through in the sixth stanza against McCarville. The Husker lineup — while still unable to craft a big put-away inning until late in the finale — shook off its Friday malaise with more than enough timely hits and situational contact to send the team bussing back to Lincoln on Sunday having won three of four games at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The team next plays Tuesday at Kansas State before settling in for a 12-game homestand.

Schanaman was the headliner Saturday in a stress-free victory. Nebraska didn’t list a probable starter for the game all week after the Grand Island native began his season with two rough outings and an earned-run average above 10. But the senior right-hander got the ball and responded with the best performance of his college career as he scattered five baserunners and struck out eight on 95 pitches in NU’s first complete-game shutout since Jake Meyers did the deed against Western Carolina in 2017.

“He wasn’t laboring at any point in that game,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “He was in total control, in command of all of his pitches, he was on attack. Couldn’t be prouder of him.”

NU’s lineup locked in with some opportunistic scoring against Northwestern State righty starter Johnathan Harmon. A Leighton Banjoff single and fielder’s choice that allowed Jack Steil to reach safety in the second inning bought an extra out that Garrett Anglim used to line an RBI single to left field for an early lead.

Nebraska built a cushion in a three-run fifth thanks to a pair of Demon throwing errors and a wild pitch along with a run-scoring hit from freshman Luke Jessen. A walk and Steil single in the sixth set up a Core Jackson sac fly to push the advantage to 5-0. Jack Steil added his own sac fly in the eighth.

Just as encouraging for the Big Red bats was limiting their own punchouts to two. They executed multiple hit and runs as well.

“All the things our offense is designed to do, we did that today,” Bolt said.

But the standout was Schanaman, who didn’t allow anyone to reach third base and never needed more than 15 pitches to complete a frame while collecting first-pitch strikes on 22 of the 31 batters he faced. The co-captain continued an extreme bounceback of Nebraska starting pitching — such hurlers had compiled an ERA of 10.80 across the first seven games but were scoreless Friday behind Koty Frank and Kyle Perry.

Husker pitching overall held opponents without a run in 34 of 36 innings on the weekend.

Schanaman’s day included virtually no drama. He allowed one-out singles in the first and fourth innings and a two-out walk in the seventh. An infield throwing error went nowhere in the fifth and a leadoff single in the ninth quickly disappeared on a 3-6-3 double play. The slider was breaking throughout, helping with the strikeouts as well as 12 ground-ball outs.

Nebraska continued to roll in the back half of the doubleheader. McCarville turned in his best Husker outing — 5 2/3 innings and two runs allowed — while the offense flexed with five stolen bases and enough clutch hitting.

Max Anderson finished 4 for 5 and Anglim went 3 for 5 with a pair of triples in a 15-hit outburst. Each collected a two-out RBI hit in a three-run third along with Jessen, then Griffin Everitt added a groundout that brought in a run in the fifth.

“Confidence is a pretty fragile thing, especially in the game of baseball where you’re going to have a lot of failure,” Bolt said. ”It’s interesting, what ends up helping the confidence is guys playing together as a team. That’s the thing that stood out to me today was the execution of the offense.”

McCarville retired nine straight batters at one point and faced just two batters over the minimum through five. UTA got to him in the sixth with two singles, a walk and groundout that plated two. NU relievers Tyler Martin and Braxton Bragg combined for 3 1/3 scoreless frames the rest of the way.

Most encouraging about the performance, Bolt said, was that it came less than a day after NU blew a 3-0 lead to the Mavs. The mental toughness coaches knew was there finally showed up.

“Talk about a potential turning point for a group whose still learning to play together,” Bolt said. “… I’m awfully proud of the way we responded.”

