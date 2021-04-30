No. 22 Nebraska baseball blows late lead in loss to Rutgers

A Haymarket Park crowd of 5,013 had plenty of reason to roar earlier in the evening as Nebraska took the lead just two batters into the bottom of the first. Acker drew a walk off a full count and Hallmark laid down a bunt that Rutgers pitcher Harry Rutkowski threw wildly into right field to score a run.

Rutgers went in order for two innings against Nebraska starter Cade Povich before taking a 2-1 lead in the third. It could have been worse for NU’s left-hander — the visitors began by walking and singling twice to load the bases with no outs. A crisp RBI hit to left by freshman Ryan Lasko briefly tied the game, then Chris Brito singled to the same spot to drive in another. But leftfielder Mojo Hagge threw a strike to the plate and catcher Griffin Everitt’s swipe tag grazed the foot of the trail runner in a sequence that helped prevent any further damage.

The Huskers immediately answered in the bottom of the frame when Acker swatted a liner that landed in front of a diving centerfielder and rolled to the wall for an inside-the-park home run. Big Red — which had pounded just one homer in its previous two series combined — went ahead in the fifth when Hallmark deposited the first pitch he saw over the wall in left-center.