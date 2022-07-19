No Huskers selected in the 2022 MLB draft

The Major League Baseball draft ended Tuesday with no Nebraska players selected.

The Huskers were shut out across 20 rounds and 616 picks as the draft completed its three-day round with the final 300 choices. It’s the second time in three summers NU didn’t celebrate a draftee after the shortened five-round event in 2020 broke a 27-year streak.

Seniors and co-captains Griffin Everitt (catcher) and Shay Schanaman (pitcher) were considered candidates to see their names pop across the screen Tuesday. Both will be 23 next spring and could return for a fifth and final college season. They could also sign somewhere as an undrafted free agent – the deadline is Aug. 1 – or pursue life beyond baseball.

Both indicated in the spring they would be interested in returning if circumstances broke that way. Schanaman, a right-handed Grand Island native and two-year weekend rotation member, got married last offseason while earning his degree in business economics.

“It’s going to be hard to not come back if I don’t get the opportunity to play pro ball,” Schanaman said in March. “It will be one of those things that I’ll regret not doing and wouldn’t regret doing. I definitely feel older looking at some of these younger guys but I don’t know if I feel like a true senior just because it’s gone so fast.”

Everitt, out of Lincoln Southwest, started all 53 games for Nebraska with a team-best 12 doubles to go with a .291 average, eight home runs and 41 RBIs. Asked in May whether he would like to return to Nebraska in 2023 he acknowledged his extra year of eligibility and added “I would take that in a second.”

The post-draft free-agent signing period is otherwise likely to be a quiet time for a program coming off a 23-30 campaign that has undergone massive roster turnover including double-digit departures for the transfer portal and 20-plus incoming newcomers featuring six transfers and nine junior-college players. Schanaman and Everitt would be even more valuable to retain this cycle because college teams can have up to five players with remaining pandemic eligibility that don’t count against the 35-man roster.

The draft has undergone major changes in the wake of the pandemic. It had long been at least 40 rounds and well above 1,000 picks until 2020 and has now settled at 20 rounds for a second straight year as pro teams trim their minor-league systems. This is also the second straight draft taking place in July and coinciding with the MLB All-Star break instead of June, where it had been since the draft’s inception in 1965.