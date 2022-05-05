Norris eighth-grader Bryce Fountain commits to Nebraska baseball

Bryce Fountain is staying home to play college baseball. He’ll just have to wait a few years to get there.

The Norris eighth-grader committed to Nebraska on Thursday, ending a recruiting process that was picking up momentum nationally with interest from Tennessee, TCU, Florida State and others. Early projections for the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder are as a two-way player as a corner infielder and right-handed power pitcher.

Fountain pledged to the Huskers almost exactly two years after his older brother, Kale, did the same with Florida State at the same age. Bryce wanted to make his intentions official following recent conversations with NU coaches and a strong spring showing at regional and Nebraska camps.

“I was like, ‘Well, we can’t really tell you no,’ Bryce’s father, Mike Fountain, said. “We said yes to his brother.”

Easter dinner with some extended family also clarified to Bryce that his baseball future would be more local.

“I think Grandma laid it on pretty thick about, ‘Great, now I’m not going to be able to watch any of my grandsons play unless I travel to Florida or somewhere else,’” Mike Fountain said with a laugh. “Bryce and Kale are really different kids – I kind of knew all along he was really going to stick around home when it came to baseball.”

Bryce Fountain becomes Nebraska’s second 2026 pledge and joins pitcher/infielder Beau Peterson of Shawnee, Kansas. With Peterson (ranked No. 8 nationally in the class by Perfect Game) and Fountain (No. 105 nationally and No. 3 first baseman) in the fold, the Huskers join Missouri as the only schools with multiple committed top-125 players in the cycle.

Fountain has shown a power bat and a projectable arm. He’s from a family of Husker fans who will watch him play at Norris long before he takes the field at Haymarket Park. If Kale’s experience is any indication, making a college decision now will only help him develop into the player he wants to become.

“Kale going through some of the things that he’s gone through – successes and failures and how he’s dealt with it – has really helped Kale mature as a player and person,” Mike Fountain said. “I think it validates the idea that there’s nothing wrong with committing early. It just helps the kid grow faster.”

