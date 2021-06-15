Pay raise likely for Husker baseball's Will Bolt, says Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos

Bolt’s $300,000 salary is the highest in Husker baseball history, but it’s only middle of the pack in the Big Ten, in part because Erstad commanded a lower salary after accruing millions as a professional baseball player. According to Athletic Director U’s 2020 salary database, Bolt ranked fifth in the league, with Michigan’s Erik Bakich — who took the Wolverines to the 2019 College World Series finals — well out in front with $806,289 in total compensation.

According to ADU, there are 10 baseball coaches making at least $1 million, six of whom coach in the SEC.

More notes from the chat with Moos:

» Because of COVID — and the Big Ten restrictions that left NU recouping almost no money through ticket sales until spring — Moos estimated Nebraska will finish roughly $37 million in the red, compared to expenses.

That’s better than Moos expected — he thought it was going to be closer to $42 million — but nowhere near NU’s record $13 million profit in fiscal year 2019-20. Figures will be final when the fiscal year ends June 30, Moos said.