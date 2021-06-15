Pay raise likely for Husker baseball's Will Bolt, says Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos

LINCOLN — Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt, who in his first full season led the Huskers to a Big Ten title, appears headed for a pay raise.
NU Athletic Director Bill Moos told The World-Herald on Tuesday that he sat down last week with Bolt to review the season after Nebraska nearly knocked off No. 1 Arkansas in an NCAA regional. He may have another chat with Bolt this week as the program embarks on Wednesday’s Big Red Blitz tour. Moos regularly chats with his coaches at the ends of seasons to review what they accomplished and what they need.
“The funding of the program was discussed, which includes recruiting budgets and salaries,” said Moos, who added NU is in the business of “rewarding champions.”
“He’s a champion,” Moos said of Bolt, who led baseball to its second Big Ten title since joining the league. The football and men’s basketball teams have never won Big Ten crowns.
Bolt “inherited good players” from previous coach Darin Erstad, Moos said, but “added a lot of good players too,” specifically in the 2020 offseason when COVID shortened Bolt’s first year but gave his staff a chance to overhaul weaker parts of the roster.
Bolt’s $300,000 salary is the highest in Husker baseball history, but it’s only middle of the pack in the Big Ten, in part because Erstad commanded a lower salary after accruing millions as a professional baseball player. According to Athletic Director U’s 2020 salary database, Bolt ranked fifth in the league, with Michigan’s Erik Bakich — who took the Wolverines to the 2019 College World Series finals — well out in front with $806,289 in total compensation.
According to ADU, there are 10 baseball coaches making at least $1 million, six of whom coach in the SEC.
More notes from the chat with Moos:
» Because of COVID — and the Big Ten restrictions that left NU recouping almost no money through ticket sales until spring — Moos estimated Nebraska will finish roughly $37 million in the red, compared to expenses.
That’s better than Moos expected — he thought it was going to be closer to $42 million — but nowhere near NU’s record $13 million profit in fiscal year 2019-20. Figures will be final when the fiscal year ends June 30, Moos said.
Nebraska dealt with revenue losses with a series of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts taken by athletic department employees, including coaches. Unlike other schools, Nebraska also had a large reserve fund to draw from to cover losses. NU didn’t cut any sports either, a practice that drew the ire of athletes, fans and media, and at many schools was a decision reversed by administrators after the blowback.
“It’s a point of pride in my career,” Moos said of not reducing sports since he has been athletic director at Nebraska, Washington State, Oregon and Montana. “I’ve been known for adding sports, but not cutting them.”
» Moos was originally in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff to eight teams, but has warmed to the idea of 12, a favored model going forward from the Power Five conference commissioners.
The recommendation from a committee would award spots to the six highest-ranked conference champions — regardless of league affiliation — and six at-large bids. Moos would prefer the Power Five champions be guaranteed entry into the playoff regardless of record.
» A 95% renewal rate of season tickets shows fans’ excitement headed into the 2021 season, Moos said, and he expects enthusiasm on the 20-town Big Red Blitz to be high.