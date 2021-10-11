Pitching shines in opening game of the Huskers' Red-White series

LINCOLN — Nebraska began Red-White week Monday with the first of three baseball games as the Red team prevailed 4-1. A few notables from the two-hour affair on a gorgeous afternoon at Haymarket Park:

Pitching bested the hitting. Senior right-hander Koty Frank started for the Red side and dominated, striking out seven batters across five scoreless innings and 56 pitches. Mostly a long reliever last season as NU played no midweek games, Frank induced plenty of weak contact with six groundouts and a pair of flyouts against a White lineup primarily composed of young players and newcomers. The only damage was a Brice Matthews double in the first and an Efry Cervantes single in the fifth.

Meanwhile, left-hander Jake Bunz logged three innings for White while picking up six punchouts along the way with mid-90s velocity. Last year’s high-leverage bullpen arm allowed just a Max Anderson double through two frames. In the third, freshman Max Petersen (single), junior Luke Sartori (double) and frosh Core Jackson (walk) loaded the bases before two runs scored on a Max Anderson 390-foot sacrifice fly and an ensuing White error on a dropped relay throw to the infield.

Relievers to enjoy one-inning scoreless outings were freshman Jackson Brockett for White and Chandler Benson for Red.