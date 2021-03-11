Previewing Nebraska baseball vs. Ohio State and Iowa in Minneapolis

Dugout chatter: Playing at the $1.1 billion home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings will mark the first indoor baseball experience for most, if not all, of Nebraska’s current players. The program last played indoors at Minute Maid Park in Houston in 2015. Coach Will Bolt said he’s heard the artificial turf in Minnesota plays slower, similar to the FieldTurf at the Hawks Center in Lincoln. … The weekend brings a unique challenge of facing two different Big Ten foes, a task that conference teams officially began preparing for when the schedule came out Feb. 17. “They’re probably two of the more talented teams and rosters (with) experience in our entire league,” Bolt said of OSU and Iowa. … All of Nebraska’s games will be nine innings this weekend. Seven-inning affairs are only for the first game of doubleheaders against the same opponent. The Huskers also run-ruled Purdue 10-0 last week in seven innings, but that new league rule is only in effect on doubleheader days, and only for the nine-inning games of those twinbills. … Nebraska will be the home team for every game in Minneapolis as the “host” school of the three-team pod. It is the only school not to have a three-team pod in its own city this year. Bolt said NU didn’t feel comfortable playing at Haymarket Park on its designated pod weekend when the schedule came together because of potential weather complications.