Previewing Nebraska baseball vs. Ohio State and Iowa in Minneapolis

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN Plus
3 p.m. Friday vs. Ohio State: LHP Cade Povich (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Burhenn
9 a.m. Saturday vs. Iowa: RHP Chance Hroch (1-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Drew Irvine (0-0, 9.00)
10 a.m. Sunday vs. Ohio State: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-0, 0.00) vs. TBA
2 p.m. Sunday vs. Iowa: LHP Jake Bunz (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Duncan Davitt (0-0, 10.80)
Scouting Nebraska (3-1): Ten players made their Husker debuts last weekend against Purdue, most notably freshman infielders Max Anderson (8 for 15), Brice Matthews (four RBIs) and Jack Steil (2 for 3 with a home run). The additions on the mound and in the lineup helped the Huskers outscore the Boilermakers 21-2 across the last three games while holding them to 0 for 19 with runners in scoring position. “That’s huge and I’m looking forward to watching them the rest of the year and what they can do for our team to help us win,” Schanaman said. … Nebraska’s offense pounded five home runs last weekend but hit just .229 with runners at second or third while striking out a whopping 46 times overall. … The rotation remains the same for week two after a successful debut. Ironically, the member with the roughest outing in Texas was the only one who had previously ever started for NU in Cade Povich, who walked more batters (four) in three-plus innings than he did all of last year (two) in 21⅓ frames. … The small sample sizes: Nebraska is statistically a top-10 team nationally in earned-run average (seventh, 1.99) and fielding percentage (eighth, .992). It is 22nd in on-base percentage (.422).
Scouting Ohio State (3-1): Freshman Kade Kern burst onto the college scene with an 8-for-17 weekend and drove in five runs to help the Buckeyes take three of four from Illinois in their opening series. Seniors Conner Pohl (6 for 17 with a homer) and Sam Wilson (5 for 16) also helped OSU generate runs in a lineup that is still largely unproven. … The projected starter against Nebraska, the junior Burhenn, logged a quality start over six innings while striking out three. The program’s considerable pitching depth was on display as nine hurlers made scoreless appearances, and the team returns its entire rotation from the 2019 team that made an NCAA regional after topping the Huskers in the Big Ten tournament title game. … OSU ranks 12th nationally in fielding percentage after committing just two errors last weekend.
Scouting Iowa (1-3): The Hawkeyes dropped three of four games against nationally ranked Michigan in Round Rock, Texas, to start their season and were outscored 22-6 in the defeats. Senior infielder Matthew Sosa (6 for 12) and catcher Austin Martin (5 for 14) were the only regulars to hit above .300 in the series. The Hawkeyes are one of four Big Ten teams without a home run through four games (joining Purdue, Michigan State and Illinois) but their 11 doubles tie for second most in the conference. … Neither of Iowa’s projected starters against Nebraska lasted beyond the fourth inning facing the Wolverines. Right-handers Irvine and Davitt combined to allow 10 hits and seven runs in 6⅓ combined frames with an 8-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. … First baseman Peyton Williams was a Freshman All-American with a pair of home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season and figures to be one of the bigger power threats in the Big Ten. He is off to a 3-for-12 start with a pair of doubles. … Iowa has won 30-plus games in six straight complete seasons, with recent late-spring fades costing it NCAA tournament bids. It was a regional team in 2015 and 2017 under coach Rick Heller.
Dugout chatter: Playing at the $1.1 billion home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings will mark the first indoor baseball experience for most, if not all, of Nebraska’s current players. The program last played indoors at Minute Maid Park in Houston in 2015. Coach Will Bolt said he’s heard the artificial turf in Minnesota plays slower, similar to the FieldTurf at the Hawks Center in Lincoln. … The weekend brings a unique challenge of facing two different Big Ten foes, a task that conference teams officially began preparing for when the schedule came out Feb. 17. “They’re probably two of the more talented teams and rosters (with) experience in our entire league,” Bolt said of OSU and Iowa. … All of Nebraska’s games will be nine innings this weekend. Seven-inning affairs are only for the first game of doubleheaders against the same opponent. The Huskers also run-ruled Purdue 10-0 last week in seven innings, but that new league rule is only in effect on doubleheader days, and only for the nine-inning games of those twinbills. … Nebraska will be the home team for every game in Minneapolis as the “host” school of the three-team pod. It is the only school not to have a three-team pod in its own city this year. Bolt said NU didn’t feel comfortable playing at Haymarket Park on its designated pod weekend when the schedule came together because of potential weather complications.