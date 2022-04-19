Previewing Nebraska baseball's game against North Dakota State

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's game against North Dakota State.

* * *

Nebraska vs. North Dakota State

Haymarket Park

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN Plus

6:35 p.m. Tuesday: RHP Dawson McCarville (2-4, 6.34 ERA) vs. RHP Ben Smith (0-1, 9.24)

Scouting Nebraska (13-21): The Huskers are eight games below .500 for the first time since 1997 after dropping three one-run contests in four tries against BYU last weekend. It wasn’t all bad — the starting pitching, for example, posted a 1.13 earned-run average across 24 innings with 19 strikeouts and six walks. But the defense continues to be wobblier than its six errors might indicate, with the outfield in particular an area where outs are far from guaranteed. And the season-long struggle to hit in the clutch stuck out even more against a top pitching staff as Nebraska went 3 for 28 (.107) with runners in scoring position. NU this spring is hitting an abysmal .236 in such situations, its low point in the category other than .206 in late February. … McCarville, who has been the Sunday starter this year, will pitch the midweek game instead after an illness kept him unavailable last weekend.

Scouting North Dakota State (21-11): It’s 32 straight road games and counting for the Bison, who are scheduled for 36 consecutive away from home before April 27. The Summit League contender has traveled well with highlights including sweeping Fairfield, beating Minnesota and taking a series at Omaha last weekend. The team strength has been pitching (4.04 ERA, 32nd nationally) while defense (.969 fielding percentage, 122nd) and offense (6.1 runs/game, 167th) are holding up well enough. The lineup has been versatile in its scoring, showing a willingness to manufacture runs (24 sacrifice bunts, 14th; 1.66 steals/game, 41st) and an ability to hit for power (38 homers, 81st). Senior outfielder Calen Schwabe has been NDSU’s best hitter with a .342 average and 10 steals. Senior catcher Logan Williams owns 10 homers, among the top 70 of all NCAA Division I hitters. … Smith, a junior, is making his fifth start of the spring. He hasn’t gone more than four innings previously and has allowed a whopping 21 hits (16 singles) in 12 2/3 innings. With four strikeouts and four walks, batters frequently put the ball in play against him.

Dugout chatter: Nebraska is 5-0 all-time against North Dakota State, with the schools most recently meeting for two games in 2005. They also squared off in 2000 and 1982. … Two Nebraska natives are on the Bison roster in sophomore outfielder Nathan Vermaas of Millard North and right-handed junior Shea Zetterman of Lincoln Southwest (via Iowa Western). Vermaas hasn’t played this spring while Zetterman owns a 3.18 ERA across 5 2/3 innings and three relief appearances.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.