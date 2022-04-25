Previewing Nebraska baseball's games against Kansas State, Omaha

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's game against Kansas State on Tuesday and Omaha on Wednesday.

* * *

Nebraska vs. Kansas State, Omaha

Haymarket Park

Lincoln

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: B1G+ on Tuesday; Nebraska Public Media on Wednesday

Kansas State 6:35 p.m. Tuesday: LHP Jackson Brockett (0-0, 5.19 ERA) vs. LHP Wesley Moore (0-0, 7.84)

Omaha 6:35 p.m. Wednesday: TBA vs. TBA

Scouting Nebraska (15-23): One bad inning Friday and another Saturday cost the Huskers a chance to win the series at Indiana and leaves NU eighth in the Big Ten standings, currently the last team in the field for the league tournament next month. That race goes on hold for a few days but the search for momentum – and identity on offense – continues. A season-high 19 runs and 20 hits on Sunday still only bumped up Nebraska’s scoring average to 5.5 runs per game (222nd nationally, 10th B1G) and the defense committed three more errors leading to six unearned runs last weekend. Perhaps most encouraging are signs that some of the team’s more accomplished bats are warming up including Leighton Banjoff, Brice Matthews and Cam Chick.

Scouting Kansas State (21-18): The Wildcats are 17-11 since beating Nebraska 6-4 in early March. They’ve been hot of late, taking a series from Texas and UC-Irvine while winning six of their last eight overall. KSU can hit for power (.503 slugging percentage, 24th), with Dylan Phillips leading the way with 11 homers and 30 RBIs. Three other hitters are batting well above .300 in Dominic Johnson (.363, seven homers), Justin Mitchell (.337) and Cole Johnson (.326). … The defense has been average (.965 fielding percentage, 185th) behind a pitching staff that collects lots of strikeouts (9.9 per nine innings, 41st) and walks (5.12 per nine innings, 222nd).

Scouting Omaha (19-18): The Mavs swept Western Illinois last weekend to stay near the top of the Summit League standings, trailing first-place North Dakota State by one game. Their fifth of eight straight on the road Wednesday comes against a Husker team it has already beaten twice in three meetings this spring. While defense (.966 fielding, 175th) and offense (5.2 runs/game, 242nd) continue to tread water, pitching (4.02 earned-run average, 30th) has powered the Mavericks. With a nonconference series at Penn State coming up next, they may also be inclined to use higher-leverage arms that usual for the midweek affair. … Third baseman Mike Boeve continues to perform as one of the best players in the region, hitting .378 with seven homers and a team-high 29 RBIs. His elite on-base percentage of .520 is fueled in part by a great eye – 29 walks against just 18 strikeouts.

Dugout chatter: All three games between Nebraska and Omaha this spring have been one-run affairs, including a walk-off win for each team last month. K-State’s previous win was 6-4 in Manhattan, coming courtesy of three Husker infield errors spawning four unearned runs. … The Husker are 3-3 in midweek contests this spring. They also have a May 17 home date against Oral Roberts and potentially the resumption of the suspended Creighton game from April 12 in early May.

