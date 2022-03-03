Previewing Nebraska baseball's games against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's games against Northwestern State and UT-Arlington.

* * *

Nebraska vs. Northwestern State | Nebraska at UT-Arlington

Clay Gould Ballpark

Arlington, Texas

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: None

11 a.m. Friday vs. Northwestern State: RHP Koty Frank (0-0, 1.08 ERA) vs. LHP Cal Carver (0-1, 5.59)

3 p.m. Friday vs. UT-Arlington: LHP Kyle Perry (0-1, 12.71) vs. RHP Michael Wong (1-0, 1.80)

11 a.m. Saturday vs. Northwestern State: TBA vs. RHP Johnathan Harmon (1-0, 1.80)

3 p.m. Saturday vs. UT-Arlington: TBA vs. RHP David Moffat (0-2, 6.00)

Scouting Nebraska (1-6): After keeping the same three-man rotation all of last season, Nebraska is embarking on a minor — and potentially major — reshuffling of its starting pitching as the calendar flips to March. Perry is the only penciled-in holdover, with Frank making his Husker starting debut after allowing just one run in 8 1/3 relief innings this season. What NU does Saturday may signal its future plans. It could tap right-handers Shay Schanaman and Dawson McCarville to start as they did the last two weekends. Other options include giving another chance to righty Braxton Bragg (he allowed four earned runs in an inning against Sam Houston) or moving strong-starting relievers like lefty Emmett Olson or righty Mason Ornelas into more prominent roles. … When Will Bolt says the Huskers are only a few pitches away from winning multiple games, the evidence starts with full counts. Nebraska batters on 3-2 pitches this season are 1 for 22 with 18 strikeouts and 12 walks. Only first baseman Colby Gomes (.400), outfielder Luke Jessen (.368) and catcher Griffin Everitt (.333) own overall batting averages above .300 among regulars. “I think we can get out of it,” third baseman Max Anderson said. “It just takes one guy to say, ‘Enough’s enough.’ I think that’ll spark the team.” … The defense — with eight unearned runs allowed on opening weekend — was much improved against TCU with just one error and multiple web gems.

Scouting Northwestern State (3-4): The Louisiana program that Dave Van Horn once coached before moving on to Nebraska in the late 1990s has continued to roll along with six winning campaigns in its last seven full seasons. These Demons do the job with pitching — their 3.91 ERA is 79th nationally — and arms are the reason they took a game from Oklahoma and a series from Stephen F. Austin on the young spring. Harmon has been the most effective starter in the early going. … The offense was mostly benign in February, rating near the bottom the Division I barrel in on-base percentage (.311, 241st), slugging percentage (.330, 214th), stolen bases per game (.38, 252nd) and overall scoring average (3.9 runs, 238th). The only .300 hitter is senior outfielder Larson Fontenot (.324, one homer). … The Southland Conference school went 27-26 last season.

Scouting UT-Arlington (2-5): The Mavs have largely been a .500 outfit throughout their 53-year existence. They enter the weekend with middle-of-the-road statistics including ERA (5.02, 148th nationally), fielding percentage (.965, 147th) and scoring average (5.9 runs, 134th). The team batting average has been good (.304, 45th) but it hasn’t come with much power or speed — wins either, with series losses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Stephen F. Austin. … Wong, the ace, has been a rare bright spot on a staff that has already allowed eight home runs. … The team’s hottest-starting hitters are Zach Henry (.381 average, one homer), Jaden Brown (.360) and Wilson Galvan (.333). … UT-Arlington went 27-30 out of the Sun Belt last season and is in its 15th year under coach Darin Thomas.

Dugout chatter: Bolt will sit out the first contest Friday serving a one-game suspension. Per NCAA rules, the Nebraska coach must do so because he was ejected after the final out arguing a call from last Sunday’s finale against TCU. … Clay Gould Ballpark opened in 1974 and boasts 1,600 seats. Its dimensions are 330 feet down the lines, 380 in the power alleys and 400 to center. Nebraska last played Northwestern State in 2018 and UT-Arlington in 2007. … The Huskers flew to Arlington for the TCU series but are bussing back this weekend for financial reasons. The team was supposed to have its home opener this weekend but a scheduling snafu forced them to scramble to find games late in the offseason. “The only way to look at it is head on,” Anderson said. “We’ve got nothing we can do about it so might as well attack the situation that we’re given and make the most of it.”​

