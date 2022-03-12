Previewing Nebraska baseball's games against UNO and New Mexico State

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's games against UNO and New Mexico State.

* * *

UNO, New Mexico State vs. Nebraska

Tal Anderson Field (Sunday)

Haymarket Park (Monday-Wednesday)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN+ (Tuesday and Wednesday)

3 p.m. Sunday at UNO: RHP Koty Frank (1-0, 0.60 ERA) vs. RHP Charlie Bell (2-1, 2.81)

1 p.m. Monday vs. UNO: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-2, 3.77) vs. RHP Mark Timmins (0-1, 7.11)

6:35 p.m. Tuesday vs. NMSU: TBD vs. TBD

1:35 p.m. Wednesday vs. NMSU: TBD vs. TBD

Scouting Nebraska (4-8): The Huskers followed their most successful weekend of the season – going 3-1 in Arlington, Texas – with one of their most frustrating losses as three infield errors directly led to a 6-4 midweek loss at Kansas State. But while NU’s defense and starting pitching has flashed hot and cold early on, the lineup has stumbled out of the gate. Scoring (4.2 runs/game, 249th nationally), slugging percentage (.359, 202nd) and on-base percentage (.317, 255th) have all lagged, while the speed and small-ball game that Big Red thrived with last year has been consistently unreliable. “I think we’re underachieving, honestly, offensively, for what we’re capable of,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “We’ve faced some good pitching. We haven’t had a lot of real good offensive days. … I think we’re probably better than what we’ve shown. I think you’ll continue to see us improve – and we need to because four runs a game isn’t going cut it.” … Frank will make his second straight start to begin a “weekend,” followed by Schanaman fresh off a three-hit shutout. With the unique schedule of games, NU will see where its pitching stands before the two games against New Mexico State.

Scouting UNO (4-9): Mistakes in the field have cost the Mavericks time and again during the first few weeks, leading to 17 unearned runs and flipping multiple games. Pitching and offense have been good enough to be competitive otherwise – see UNO’s upset of No. 21 UCLA on Feb. 23 and how it hung with USC throughout a weekend series despite being swept. The team has also experienced a hostile road atmosphere at No. 10 Arkansas and beat Creighton 5-3 in its most recent game last Tuesday. … Sophomore third baseman and Hastings native Mike Boeve is off to a red-hot start, hitting .429 with a homer, seven RBIs and team-high four steals. Grant Goldston (.327) and Eddie Satisky (.302) are others swinging above .300. … Bell and Timmins are both former junior-college hurlers. Mavericks pitching overall ranks 161st nationally in earned-run average (5.50).

Scouting New Mexico State (8-3): How good are the Aggies? The record is impressive, but the stretch of schedule – 274th of 301 Division I teams as of Saturday – is not with series wins over Illinois-Chicago, Oakland and Prairie View A&M. Their statistics are predictably strong, with a scoring offense (8.4 runs/game, 40th) and collective ERA (3.13, 35th) leading the way. Offensive numbers are traditionally inflated for NMSU inside its ballpark that sits at an elevation of 3,900 feet. The team has yet to leave home and is slugging .562 (sixth) with three hitters in the top 100 nationally in that category in Logan Gallina (five homers), Gunner Antillon (nine doubles and a .489 average) and Nolan Funke (four homers, .393 average). Seven regulars entered Saturday hitting .333 or better. … The Aggies were 20-34 last season. Coach Brian Green guided them to a 40-22 finish and an NCAA regional in 2018 and a 38-17 mark in 2019 before taking the job at Washington State.

Dugout chatter: A couple former Huskers are guiding the Aggies in head coach Mike Kirby and assistant Michael Pritchard, both in their third seasons in Las Cruces. Kirby was hitting coach at Nebraska under Darin Erstad from 2015-19, taking over for Bolt in Lincoln after Bolt went to Texas A&M. Prichard was a graduate assistant at NU in 2018 and 2019 and a standout outfielder for the Huskers from 2011-14. … NMSU has a pair of Lincoln natives on its roster on junior pitcher Brandon Doty (Lincoln Southwest) and two-way outfielder Austin Schneider (Lincoln East). Neither have seen significant action this spring. … Nebraska is 61-28 in regular-season midweek games in the Big Ten era. This is just the third season since 2004 the Huskers won’t play Northern Colorado, which accounted for nearly 20% of NU’s nonconference games as a B1G member. Big Red feasted on UNC in that time, winning 13 of 16 meetings.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.