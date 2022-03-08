Previewing Nebraska baseball's midweek game against Kansas State

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's game against Kansas State.

Nebraska at Kansas State

Tointon Family Stadium

Manhattan, Kansas

Radio: Husker Radio Network

Video stream: ESPN+

4 p.m. Wednesday: LHP Emmett Olson (0-1, 1.64 ERA) vs. RHP Griffin Hassall (0-2, 2.45)

Scouting Nebraska (4-7): The Huskers are coming off their best weekend of the young season after taking three of four from Northwestern State and Texas-Arlington. NU committed just two errors, the offense began to shake its early anti-clutch tendencies and pitching shut out its opponents in 34 of 36 innings — including a 26-inning scoreless streak by Big Red starters that spanned all four games. “Confidence is a pretty fragile thing, especially in the game of baseball where you’re going to have a lot of failure,” coach Will Bolt said. “It’s interesting, what ends up helping the confidence is guys playing together as a team.” … The series in Arlington moved Nebraska into the top-100 nationally in earned-run average (4.27, 97th) and fielding percentage (.974, 78th) though it remains 242nd in scoring (4.3 runs per game). … Tuesday marks the program’s first midweek game in two years. Its last was against Northern Colorado on March 11, 2020, before the pandemic ended the season. The Big Ten played a league-only weekend schedule last year. … Olson is making his first collegiate start after a season-plus as a high-leverage reliever and has 10 strikeouts against just one walk in 11 frames this spring.

Scouting Kansas State (3-7): An early chance to prove themselves didn’t work out as the Wildcats lost single games on opening weekend to Arizona, Michigan and Auburn by a combined score of 30-9. A series loss to Cal State-Bakersfield and a series win over Loyola Marymount have followed. The team hasn’t done anything particularly great collectively — scoring (5.4 runs/game) is 167th nationally, ERA (5.95) is 189th and defense (.967 fielding) is 147th — but the lineup has some dangerous pieces. Justin Mitchell (.375 average) is off to the hottest start and joins teammates Orlando Salinas, Dominic Johnson and Brady Day as hitters with on-base percentages well north of .400. KSU doesn’t run much (five steals, 235th) but rather relies primarily on walks and stringing hits together. … Hassall was a 10-game starter in 2019, with Wednesday marking his first time back in that role since then. The Ontario, Canada, product is a fourth-year junior.

Dugout chatter: Four Omaha-area grads are on the K-State roster. Two have played this year in outfielder/pitcher Dylan Phillips of Creighton Prep (.302 average with eight RBIs) and righty reliever Tyler Ruhl of Millard West (four earned runs across six innings and four appearances). Pitcher Ben Weber (Millard North) and outfielder Kyan Lodice (Millard West) are on the team as well. The game was originally schedule for Tuesday at 6 p.m. but was pushed back a day because of weather considerations as K-State returned from a weekend series in California. … The Kansas State field has a turf surface with standard dimensions (400 feet to center, 375 to the alleys, 340 to left and 325 to right). … The midweek trip is the penultimate leg of 13 straight road games to begin the season for Nebraska before 10 in a row at Haymarket Park beginning Monday against Omaha. The scheduled weekend series against Long Beach State was cancelled because of cold temperatures. … The Huskers won a pair of games Saturday after blowing a 3-0 ninth-inning lead to UTA on Friday night. Such a meltdown has been rare – in the decade-plus Big Ten era, the Huskers were 274-8 (.972) when leading after eight frames before that defeat. “Talk about a potential turning point for a group who’s still learning to play together,” Bolt said. “… I’m awfully proud of the way we responded.”​

