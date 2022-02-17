Previewing Nebraska baseball's season-opening series against Sam Houston State

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's season-opening series against Sam Houston State.

* * *

Nebraska at Sam Houston

Where: Don Sanders Stadium, Huntsville, Texas

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: ESPN+ on Friday

6:30 p.m. Friday: LHP Kyle Perry (2-0, 3.48 ERA in 2021) vs. LHP Matt Dillard (2-4, 6.34)

2 p.m. Saturday (7 inn.): RHP Shay Schanaman (5-2, 5.08) vs. TBA

5:30 p.m. Saturday: RHP Dawson McCarville (5-3, 3.58 at Grand Canyon) vs. TBA

1 p.m. Sunday: RHP Braxton Bragg (1-2, 8.04) vs. TBA

Scouting report

Scouting Nebraska (34-14 in 2021): The Huskers will end a drought of 709 days without facing a regular-season nonconference opponent Friday following a league-only season last year. A retooled rotation nonetheless boasts 37 career starts among the first three pitchers and may just be the tip of what NU believes could be its deepest stable of arms in recent memory. … Offensively, coach Will Bolt hinted Big Red may trade in some of its recent small-ball tendencies in favor of more instant results. “I think there may be just more guys in the lineup that can get you an extra-base hit,” Bolt said. “And there’s some athleticism there too. I just think it’s a lineup that’s got a shot with some guys that have been pretty successful at this level and some guys that are young that have got a lot of talent.” Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max Anderson (.332 average, seven homers) is the headliner at third base among four returning lineup regulars who helped the team become a top-40 scoring unit. … One statistic Nebraska prioritizes is defensive fielding percentage. It finished 16th nationally last year (.979) on its way to a Big Ten title.

Scouting Sam Houston (30-25): The Bearkats have posted 10 straight winning full seasons and been a stepping stone for rising coaches like David Pierce (Texas) and Matt Deggs (La.) in that span. They lost their best two weekend starters from last year and will turn to Dillard — who struck out 41 batters in 38 1/3 innings in 2021 — for the opener. Projectable sophomore right-hander Coltin Atkinson (6-1, 2.72) and righty Tyler Davis (6-5, 5.75) are also starting candidates. A decent scoring offense returns just two of its top seven hitters in Trent Touchet (.286 average) and shortstop Anthony MacKenzie (.204, 10 steals). … Sam Houston is a favorite in the Western Athletic Conference after transitioning from the Southland Conference this year. It qualified for a super regional in 2017.

Dugout chatter: Sam Houston coach Jay Sirianni and Bolt were teammates on Nebraska’s 1999 team — Sirianni as a senior lefty pitcher and Bolt as a freshman infielder. Sirianni became a grad assistant at NU in 2001 and later was a Sam Houston assistant on staff with current Husker hitting coach Lance Harvell from 2015-19. “I know their entire staff really well,” Bolt said. “They work hard at it. Their teams are always going to compete and that’s the brand of baseball that they’ve had there for a long time.” … Sanders Stadium has a capacity of just 1,163 with dimensions of 330 feet down each line, 375 to the alleys and 400 to straightaway center. The 17-year-old venue is an all-turf, no-dirt surface. … Forecasts call for a low of 32 degrees Friday night with highs near 70 Saturday and Sunday.

