Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against BYU

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against BYU.

* * *

Nebraska vs. BYU

Haymarket Park

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN Plus

6:35 p.m. Thursday: RHP Koty Frank (2-0, 4.02 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Sterner (3-1, 2.25)

2 p.m. Friday: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-4, 4.23) vs. RHP Ryan Brady (2-2, 4.22)

5:30 p.m. Friday: LHP Emmett Olson (1-2, 2.76) vs. TBA

11:05 a.m. Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Janzen Keisel (2-2, 4.73)

Scouting Nebraska (12-18): Severe weather suspended the Huskers’ game against Creighton after three innings Tuesday in a development that should actually help NU’s thinning pitching staff with four games in three days. Only Mason Ornelas threw for Big Red, and the righty only logged 35 pitches, likely making him available later this weekend. The team continues to be down a starter and 3-4 key relievers as it pushes ahead with an earned-run average of 5.30 (131st nationally). One piece of good news: Frank returns to the rotation after being unavailable last weekend for “precautionary” reasons. … NU reshuffled its lineup Tuesday in a possible hint of changes to come. Of note were Cam Chick hitting leadoff for the first time this year and Garrett Anglim batting No. 2 for the second time, with Brice Matthews (sixth), Luke Sartori (eighth) and Jack Steil (ninth) also in new parts of the order. The offense has struggled of late to make its outs productive with runners on base — a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the second inning Tuesday ended quietly with consecutive strikeouts — and was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position overall. That comes as Nebraska is in a 5-for-37 (.135) slump in such spots during a four-game losing streak and 73-for-294 (.248) this spring. At 5.5 runs per game, Nebraska is tied for 209th nationally in scoring out of 293 Division I teams.

Scouting BYU (17-12): High-performing pitching has been the metaphorical straw stirring the drink for the Cougars. Their collective ERA of 3.38 (11th nationally) has come against a strength of schedule ranking 59th-hardest, with 10 hurlers owning double-digit innings and sub-4.00 marks. Underlying metrics confirm it hasn’t been luck for the program in Provo, Utah — 270 strikeouts against just 84 walks in 255 2/3 frames equates to a staff with top-20 command. Sterner has been the most consistent (2.25 ERA, 42 strikeouts and nine walks in 44 innings) in a deep pool of arms. … Offense (6.1 runs/game, 160th) and defense (.967 fielding percentage, 146th) have been merely average for the West Coast Conference team that will join the Big 12 for the 2024 campaign. The lineup doesn’t bunt (six sacrifices, 236th) or steal bases (18, 247th) but can hit for some power (.425 slugging, 133rd). Ozzie Pratt (.375 average), Brock Watkins (.324, two homers) and Ryan Sepede (.272, four homers, 27 RBIs) are among the Cougs’ most effective hitters. … BYU owns a road sweep of Arizona State in February and took one of three games from both Oklahoma State and Gonzaga. It’s coming off a home sweep of Santa Clara in a series that ended Saturday.

Dugout chatter: BYU is playing its first games since 10-year coach Mike Littlewood abruptly resigned for “personal reasons” on Monday. Few details are available on the unusual timing of his decision with the program in range of an at-large postseason bid with an RPI of 56. The team elevated 10-year assistant Trent Pratt to interim head coach. Littlewood took the 2017 Cougars to an NCAA regional and had been building recruiting momentum (the 30th-ranked class in 2019 and 99th in 2021 via Perfect Game). … Nebraska is 5-3 against BYU all-time, including two wins in a 1980 NCAA regional. The Huskers took three of four the last time the schools met in Peoria, Arizona, in 2015. … BYU sports teams don’t compete on Sundays, which is why the series will conclude Saturday ahead of Easter Sunday.

