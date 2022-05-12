Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Illinois

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Illinois.

* * *

Nebraska at Illinois

Illinois Field

Champaign, Illinois

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: ESPNU on Friday; B1G+ on Saturday; ESPN2 on Sunday

6:30 p.m. Friday: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-7, 4.26 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Kirschsieper (6-2, 2.93)

6 p.m. Saturday: LHP Emmett Olson (6-2, 2.93) vs. RHP Riley Gowens (5-2, 4.97)

1 p.m. Sunday: TBD vs. TBD

Scouting Nebraska (19-27, 7-11 B1G): The Huskers will be without their starting shortstop this weekend and possibly beyond. Brice Matthews – who injured his knee during pregame warmups last week at Minnesota – will likely be limited to pinch-hitting duties at best, coach Will Bolt said. NU in his absence has slid freshman Core Jackson from second base to short and even put corner infielder Max Anderson at second at times, allowing Colby Gomes to man first, Cam Chick to play centerfield and Efry Cervantes to be at third. Matthews had been 10 for his last 26 (.385) before the injury and leads Big Red with 12 stolen bases. … The team is also without senior lefty reliever Tyler Martin, who was dismissed for violating team rules. “When you lose as many guys as we’ve lost, it is difficult to think that you can be competitive and we have done that because we’ve had some guys step up,” Bolt said. … Nebraska will continue to decide on a Sunday starter based on how the front of the weekend goes. Typically that’s meant righty Koty Frank will start if he isn’t needed to stabilize an earlier game. If Frank is needed, freshman lefty Jackson Brockett is likely to draw Sunday duties.

Scouting Illinois (26-19, 12-6): Major improvements to the pitching staff have elevated the Illini from a .500 club last season to one still in the hunt for a Big Ten title. Pitching is by no means the team strength but it is also no longer a liability – last year’s earned-run average of 6.45 (239th nationally) is down to 5.63 (152nd). All three weekend starters have shaved at least a full run off their ERAs from 2021, with Kirschsieper successfully transitioning from co-closer to ace and Crowder moving out of a bullpen role as well. Closer Ty Rybarczyk (3.77 ERA) has become a weapon after a bloated 9.08 mark over nearly 40 innings last year. Meanwhile, the defense (.978 fielding percentage, 21st) and offense (7.2 runs per game, 75th) continue to hum along. Three veterans have paced the lineup in Cam McDonald (.371 average, six homers), Justin Janas (.338, six homers) and Branden Comia (.337, six homers) while outfielder Danny Doligale (.330, 17 steals) and Jacob Campbell (.296, eight homers) have thrived in new full-time roles. … The Illini are 14-3 at home this spring, with two tight losses against Maryland last month. Illinois is tied with Iowa for third place in the league standings, 2 1/2 games behind Rutgers and one back of Maryland.

Dugout chatter: Nebraska is tied with Northwestern for ninth in the league race, a full game behind both Indiana and Purdue. Faring well against the Illini could be doubly helpful for the Huskers because it would help earn potential tiebreakers over Northwestern and sixth-place Penn State. Both are teams NU doesn’t face in the regular season and the record against common Big Ten opponents is the next decisive criteria after head-to-head outcomes. Bolt said he’ll be doing some scoreboard watching but that it won’t make much difference if the Huskers don’t finish games. “It’s just so very up in the air,” Bolt said. “You just have to win. That’s the bottom line is you’ve got to go win.” … The forecast in Champaign calls for temperatures in the 80s Friday and Sunday with an 80% chance of thunderstorms Saturday.

