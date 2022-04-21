Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Indiana

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Indiana.

* * *

Nebraska at Indiana

Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Indiana

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN Plus on Friday and Saturday; BTN on Sunday

6 p.m. Friday: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-5, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Perkins (2-2, 4.22)

1 p.m. Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Bradley Brehmer (3-2, 5.98)

11 a.m. Sunday: TBA vs. TBA

Scouting Nebraska (14-21, 4-5): Everything lately has been a nail biter for the Huskers, who have played in five straight one-run games and seven in their last nine outings. They’ve gone 2-5 in such contests after dropping three in a row to BYU but bounced back Wednesday with a 4-3 thriller over North Dakota State. Big Red has played in 13 one-run games this spring, going 5-8 in them. “It seems like our 100th in a row,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “My gray hairs say so, at least.” … Pitching has quietly become the clear strength of the team despite a fluid rotation and injuries to at least four key arms. The bullpen logged 5 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday while starters in the four games against BYU logged a 1.13 earned-run average across 24 innings. The collective 4.87 ERA is 94th nationally and fourth best in the Big Ten. … The Huskers aren’t announcing their Saturday and Sunday starters after normal rotation members Koty Frank (Thursday) and Dawson McCarville (Wednesday) pitched on different days last week. Left-hander Emmett Olson is another option. … The offense continues to trend downward and sits at 240th in scoring out of 293 Division I teams (5.2 runs per game). And as tough as key hits have been to come by — Nebraska is 9 for 71 (.127) with runners in scoring position in its last nine contests — hits of any kind have been rare too. The Huskers’ team-wide batting average of .237 is last in the league and better than only 17 other DI programs. Catcher Griffin Everitt’s .291 mark is the best among Nebraska lineup regulars.

Scouting Indiana (14-22, 2-7): Nicknamed “Land of the Misfits” by coach Jeff Mercer, Indiana added eight transfers in the offseason following an exodus of talent to graduation and the MLB draft that included the entire starting rotation and most of the lineup. Many portal acquisitions have hit — right-handers Perkins (Louisville) and Brehmer (Wright State) became weekend starters, Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State) is the team’s leading hitter with a .348 average and Tyler Doanes (West Virginia) has become a lineup mainstay. Meanwhile, junior-college newcomer and catcher Matthew Ellis (.315, 12 homers, 41 RBIs) has emerged as one of the best hitters in the Big Ten. … The IU defense has been a strength (.976 fielding percentage is 37th nationally) and the offense has produced too (7.2 runs/game, 69th). One of the top staffs in the country last year has taken a significant step back (7.13 earned-run average, 251st) while piling up both the strikeouts (10.3 per nine innings, 30th) and walks (6.05 per nine, 274th). … The Hoosiers’ numbers aren’t inflated, having played the 66th-toughest nonconference schedule in the country and going 0-8 against teams with top-50 RPIs. They have lost league series to both Northwestern and Purdue and were swept by Rutgers last weekend.

Dugout chatter: Nebraska is 15-12-1 all-time against Indiana ahead of the matchup between the last two Big Ten regular-season champs. The Huskers took three of four against the Hoosiers last year and clinched the league title at Kaufman Field. … Indiana’s baseball and softball parks began selling beer at games for the first time this spring. The school has been offering beer and wine at home football events since 2019. … Temperatures are forecasted to be among the warmest Nebraska has played in this year, with highs around 80 degrees all weekend before a possible thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.