Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Michigan State

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Michigan State.

* * *

Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Haymarket Park

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN Plus on Thursday and Saturday; Nebraska Public Media on Friday

6:35 p.m. Thursday: LHP Jackson Brockett (0-0, 4.82 ERA) vs. RHP Conner Tomasic (3-4, 4.91)

6:32 p.m. Friday: LHP Emmett Olson (3-3, 2.7) vs. TBA

12:05 p.m. Saturday: TBA vs. TBA

Scouting Nebraska (21-29, 8-13 Big Ten): A series sweep and lots of help elsewhere is the most likely scenario for the Huskers to continue their season after this weekend. The offense — while still carrying one of the worst collective batting averages in the country (.248, 266th of 293 Division I teams) — has been incrementally better the last two weeks. That includes hitting .338 (24 for 71) with runners in scoring position across seven games with seven homers in the same span. A 13-hit attack sparked a 9-5 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday that gives Big Red some momentum into its final home series. “Don’t make it any bigger than it needs to be,” outfielder Leighton Banjoff said. “At the end of the day, just have fun.” … Nebraska is thin everywhere for the final sprint. That most notably includes relief pitching — especially left-handers after a slew of injuries this spring — and infield, where shortstop Brice Matthews (knee) has missed the last two weekend series. … Brockett, a freshman from Elkhorn South, will start the opening game of a series for the first time after Shay Schanaman had begun the last six league weekends. Schanaman, who hasn’t lasted five innings in either of his last two outings, could start Sunday or in relief.

Scouting Michigan State (23-28, 7-14): The 12th-place Spartans are still alive for a top-eight Big Ten finish if they can pull off a sweep in Lincoln. They’ve gone 3-0 once in league play this year — against Minnesota — but otherwise haven’t won a conference series. Why not? The struggle has been real in all areas. On defense, with a whopping 71 unearned runs borne from a fielding percentage (.964) that ranks 208th nationally. Offensively too, where scoring (5.5 runs/game, 231st) and just getting on base (.355, 230th) have been uphill battles. Pitching (6.16 earned-run average, 194th) has been merely below average for a staff that doesn’t strike out many (7.3 K/9, 247th) and whose best performer, closer Kyle Bischoff has an ERA of 3.35. … MSU has an All-Big Ten performer in infielder Mitch Jebb, who is batting .351 with six homers and 19 steals. Everyone else in the lineup is hitting .301 or below.

Dugout chatter: Nebraska is 15-9 all-time against Sparty and has won five of the six regular-season series Big Ten peers. … The Huskers are 11-12 at Haymarket Park this season. They’ve never finished below .500 in 19 previous seasons at their current home, with the worst mark being when the 2018 team finished 13-12. … This weekend will be the second time NU has played a Thursday game this spring after starting the BYU series on the same day. MSU, though, carries far larger implications. “Just come out and lay it all on the line,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “That’s all that’s ever going to be asked is just that. We’re going to have to have some guys step up. Everybody’s going to be on short rest this week.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.