Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Michigan

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Michigan.

Nebraska vs. Michigan

Haymarket Park

Lincoln

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN Friday and Sunday; Nebraska Public Media on Saturday

7:32 p.m. Friday: RHP Koty Frank (1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. LHP Connor O’Halloran (2-2, 2.70)

2:02 p.m. Saturday: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-3, 2.67) vs. TBD

11:02 a.m. Sunday: RHP Dawson McCarville (2-2, 6.23) vs. TBD

Scouting Nebraska (8-11): If maximizing an offense is about finding the right combination of batters, Nebraska feels like it is getting closer to cracking the code. Nonconference play has been a collective slog for Husker hitters, with the lineup struggling to score (5.1 runs/game, 234th nationally), get on base (OBP of .331, 252nd) and swing for power (slugging percentage of .367, 216th). Coach Will Bolt said NU is settling on a top five – in some order – of outfielders Garrett Anglim and Cam Chick, catcher Griffin Everitt and infielders Brice Matthews and Max Anderson while filling out the rest of the starters based on matchups. “We’ve done a lot of deep diving in the last two or three days to try to get to that point,” Bolt said. The Huskers continue to cycle through leadoff and cleanup hitters, Bolt said, even though there may not be traditional answers on the roster. … The onset of Big Ten play is a timely “reset button,” Bolt said, especially coming off an exhaustive stretch of seven games in eight days that culminated Sunday in Nebraska’s most lopsided home loss in 30 years. “Heads are in the right spot,” Bolt said. “We’ll have a good practice (Thursday) and be ready to get after it this weekend.” … Starting left-hander Kyle Perry will be unavailable against Michigan following his apparent arm injury last week. The team expects to learn something definitive about his long-term outlook in the next few days.

Scouting Michigan (11-9): A top-50 nonconference strength of schedule and 17 road games already have tested the Wolverines’ mettle in the early going. They’ve come up just short of some notable upsets, including one-run losses to ranked Texas Tech and Vanderbilt programs and dropping a series at Louisville. Hitting and fielding have held up throughout with an athletic lineup that’s generating 8.1 runs per game (39th) and defense with just 18 errors. Junior infielder Ted Burton – one of just three returning first-team All-Big Ten players this year – has driven in 27 RBIs and swatted four homers as one of many offensive threats. Four Michigan batters own an average better than .300 in Elliott Clark (.368, 21 RBIs), Joe Stewart (.337, three homers, six steals), Jimmy Obertop (.329) and Riley Bertram (.329). … O’Halloran is the only set starting pitcher, with either righty Noah Rennard or lefty Jacob Denner on Saturday followed by Denner or righty Cameron Weston on Sunday. It’s a truly international rotation drawing respective talent from Canada, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Weston won the league ERA title last year at 2.81 but holds a 4.29 mark through four starts and 21 innings this spring. … UM has finished second or third in the Big Ten for four straight seasons, including a 27-19 mark in 2021.

Dugout chatter: Nebraska leads the all-time series 16-13 after taking two of three in Lincoln to conclude the regular season last May. … The Huskers generally see themselves as having something to defend coming off a league championship campaign. Catcher and co-captain Griffin Everitt said the Huskers “have a target on our back” and that younger players are already learning that opponents will give NU their best shots. “We’re still in control of our destiny,” Everitt said. “Just take it day by and day and hopefully get back to where we were.” … Big Ten rules stipulate that the “RealFeel” temperature by first pitch must be at least 28 degrees according to accuweather.com or the game won’t be played. The site forecasts a “RealFeel” of 41 degrees by 8 p.m. Friday.

