Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Minnesota

1 p.m. Sunday: TBD vs. RHP Aidan Maldonado (1-3, 4.42)
Scouting Nebraska (18-25, 6-9): The Huskers sit in a three-way tie for ninth place in the league in their quest to qualify for the eight-team Big Ten tournament in Omaha later this month. But despite dropping their fourth league series in five tries this spring last weekend, NU believes it might be playing its best baseball with nine conference games still to come. “It’s finally showing what we should be doing all year,” outfielder Cam Chick said. “Kind of sucks that we waited until now but why not? No better time to get hot than right now.” … Nebraska will again opt to not name a Sunday starter, though it will likely be senior right-hander Koty Frank. The reason, coach Will Bolt said, is because the team could turn to Frank in relief for extended innings if necessary. NU starters last weekend combined to go 18 innings with a 2.50 earned-run average with four walks against 21 strikeouts. … It’s possible, though perhaps unlikely, the bullpen could get reinforcements this month. Key relievers Colby Gomes, Jake Bunz and Ethan Bradford are all still dealing with injuries, though Bolt said Gomes is the most likely to return as he felt good on the practice mound Tuesday recovering from an injured hand. The team will make a decision soon on Bunz, who continues to deal with an ailment that’s “a little bit up in the air.” Bradford, Bolt said, is “still a ways off.”
Scouting Minnesota (12-30, 2-13): The worst team in the Big Ten has lost 10 of its last 12 games and is coming off a sweep at Michigan State. The Gophers aren’t good defenders (.965 fielding percentage, 187th nationally) or particularly effective on the mound (6.21 ERA, 203rd). But the biggest struggle has been at the plate, where scoring (4.9 runs/game, 262nd), power (.389 slugging, 225th) and simply getting on base (.342 OBP, 264th) have been labor-intensive. Brett Bateman (.327 average), Jack Kelly (.319) and Chase Stanke (10 homers, 31 RBIs) have been the biggest lineup threats. … The starting rotation owns swing-and-miss stuff, with the three probables combining for 183 strikeouts in 166 innings. That trio has also issued 91 walks. … Coach John Anderson has led the program since 1981 and his team swept the Big Ten regular-season and tournament title as recently as 2018. He absorbed just three losing league campaigns before the program finished 6-31 last season and assured of finishing under .500 again now.
Dugout chatter: Nebraska swept the Gophers in a four-game series in Lincoln last year and is 34-29-1 against Minnesota all-time. … Creighton Prep graduate and fifth-year pitcher Joshua Culliver began his college career as a starter but has settled in as a reliever the last two seasons. The right-hander has a team-high 16 appearances this year with a 5.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. … Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s are in the Minneapolis forecast this weekend, with a 50% chance of rain Sunday.