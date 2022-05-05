Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Minnesota

Nebraska at Minnesota

Scouting Nebraska (18-25, 6-9): The Huskers sit in a three-way tie for ninth place in the league in their quest to qualify for the eight-team Big Ten tournament in Omaha later this month. But despite dropping their fourth league series in five tries this spring last weekend, NU believes it might be playing its best baseball with nine conference games still to come. “It’s finally showing what we should be doing all year,” outfielder Cam Chick said. “Kind of sucks that we waited until now but why not? No better time to get hot than right now.” … Nebraska will again opt to not name a Sunday starter, though it will likely be senior right-hander Koty Frank. The reason, coach Will Bolt said, is because the team could turn to Frank in relief for extended innings if necessary. NU starters last weekend combined to go 18 innings with a 2.50 earned-run average with four walks against 21 strikeouts. … It’s possible, though perhaps unlikely, the bullpen could get reinforcements this month. Key relievers Colby Gomes, Jake Bunz and Ethan Bradford are all still dealing with injuries, though Bolt said Gomes is the most likely to return as he felt good on the practice mound Tuesday recovering from an injured hand. The team will make a decision soon on Bunz, who continues to deal with an ailment that’s “a little bit up in the air.” Bradford, Bolt said, is “still a ways off.”