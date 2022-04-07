Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Rutgers

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Rutgers.

* * *

Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Haymarket Park

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN Plus on Friday and Sunday; BTN on Saturday

6:35 p.m. Friday: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-3, 3.26 ERA) vs. RHP Jared Kollar (5-0, 2.66)

3:17 p.m. Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Nathan Florence (4-1, 3.19)

12:05 p.m. Sunday: RHP Dawson McCarville (2-3, 6.10) vs. LHP Justin Sinibaldi (1-0, 4.34)

Scouting Nebraska (12-15, 4-2 Big Ten): With an RPI of 173 — good for just 11th in the Big Ten — the Huskers’ only realistic path to the NCAA tournament at this point is winning the league. The program was an at-large qualifier four times between 2014-19, with RPIs between 26 and 54. Offense — particularly in clutch spots — has been the consistent Big Red drag this spring. It’s been especially evident the last three weeks during a 34-for-140 stretch (.243) with runners in scoring position. Take out two games that produced 27 runs against Ohio State in that span and the slump deepens to 22 for 106 (.208). NU is hitting .262 overall in such situations this spring, well off the pace of 2021 (.304), 2019 (.290) and 2018 (.275). Wednesday night’s 6-5 loss to Omaha was another reminder that simply avoiding strikeouts in must-have moments can make all the difference. “It’s just little stuff we need to be ready to win,” coach Will Bolt said afterward. “Offensively, I thought we were ready to rock.” ... Nebraska’s track record after the sixth inning — 10-1 when leading, 1-13 when trailing — illustrates the importance of fast starts. The offense, with just two regulars boasting a batting average of .300-plus, hasn’t been able to rally. The bullpen, with a collective earned-run average of 4.44, has been solid. ... The Huskers have a to-be-determined starting spot Saturday after right-hander Koty Frank had made four straight weekend starts.

Scouting Rutgers (22-6, 5-1): The Scarlet Knights have the look of their first postseason club since 2007 as they bring a seven-game win streak and RPI of 47 to Lincoln. One of the Big Ten’s most veteran lineups is getting on (.422 on-base percentage, 14th nationally) and in (9.1 runs/game, 14th; .499 slugging percentage, 29th). Nick Cimillo leads the league with a .423 average to go with seven homers while Danny DiGeorgio (.369, eight steals), and Tony Santa Maria (.356) are among seven regulars batting .300 or better. Meanwhile, Rutgers hit on a pair of grad transfers who rank among the top 12 Big Ten starters in ERA in Kollar (DII Seton Hill) and Florence (DIII Hartford). Three top relief arms are also former transfers with sub-2.00 ERAs in Ben Gorski, Sam Bello and Dale Stanavich. A staff-wide strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.51 (63rd) has helped the cause, as has a rock-solid defense (.979 fielding percentage, 19th). ... Perhaps the only hole to poke in the Scarlet Knight resume is a nonconference strength of schedule ranked 233rd with just one game against a top-100 RPI team — it lost 15-10 to Coastal Carolina in late February.

Dugout chatter: Rutgers has yet to finish above .500 in six full seasons in the Big Ten, compiling a 60-101 mark in league play that was a chief reason for bringing in former Bryant coach Steve Owens to reshape the program after the 2019 campaign. The 2021 edition appeared in position to break through after sweeping the Huskers in Lincoln but lost 10 of its last 14 games from there to finish 21-23 in the league-only schedule ... Nebraska’s biggest home crowds of the season often coincide with football’s spring game weekend. Its last pre-pandemic home series during Red-White was 2017, when 7,416 showed up for the Saturday Iowa game. In 2015, Minnesota on Saturday drew 5,719.​

