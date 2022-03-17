Previewing Nebraska baseball's series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

* * *

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska

Haymarket Park

Lincoln

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: B1G+

6:35 p.m. Friday: LHP Kyle Perry (0-2, 5.79 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Miller (0-0, 5.09)

2:05 p.m. Saturday: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-2, 3.10) vs. RHP Hayden Thomas (2-1, 4.29)

12:05 p.m. Sunday: TBA vs. RHP Leo Perez (1-1, 5.40)

Scouting Nebraska (7-9): Maybe, just maybe, the Huskers are discovering their offensive identity as a 10-game homestand continues. They used the same lineup for both wins against New Mexico State after shuffling through a different combination of bats in each of their first 14 contests. The infield is notable in its new configuration with Max Anderson at first base (from third), Brice Matthews at second (from shortstop), freshman Core Jackson at short and senior Efry Cervantes at third. Meanwhile, veteran hitters Griffin Everitt (5 for 11, three homers, six RBI, three walks) and Cam Chick (1 for 6, homer, two RBIs, four walks) are heating up at home. The outfield has been freshman Luke Jessen (left), Chick (center) and Garret Anglim (right). NU remains just 216th nationally in scoring (4.9 runs/game) but has perhaps begun to define individual roles – slugger, table setter, etc. – as the coaching staff prefers. “It’s just about team at-bats, not trying to do too much, just passing it on to the next guy,” Cervantes said. “When we do that collectively it’s so fun to watch. That’s what we have in us.” … Nebraska led off a weekend series with righty Koty Frank the last two times but will tweak the rotation now. Frank (73 pitches) and Perry (43) combined to pitch all of last Sunday’s game against Omaha after weather prompted a cancellation of Friday and Saturday affairs.

Scouting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-9): The Islanders are relatively new to baseball in just their 23rd year as a program. Coach Scott Malone – in his 15th season – has been there for most of it, with five winning campaigns under his watch. The 2022 group has had some highs, including beating Iowa in extra innings in a February game and hanging with No. 1 Texas into the late frames of a 5-4 home loss. On the other end, it dropped a 9-8 result Wednesday against Tarleton State. … Corpus Christi has boasted a respectable scoring lineup (6.1 runs/game, 133rd nationally) and pitching staff (5.01 earned-run average, 130th) along with a shaky defense (.957 fielding percentage, 232nd) that has already let in 19 unearned runs. The offense will run (1.63 steals/game is 65th) and mix in the occasional sacrifice bunt as well. Four Islanders own exactly two homers each, with outfielders Brendan Ryan (.384 average, 14 steals) and Brandon Petkoff (.318) and first baseman Max Puls (.311, 16 RBIs) the only regulars above .300. … The three probable starting pitchers are all upperclassmen who have struggled despite considerable experience – they own a combined 5.98 ERA this year and 64 career college starts.

Dugout chatter: The teams have met for single games on three different occasions, with Nebraska winning in 2007, 2010 and 2012. … Friday’s weather forecast is the most uncertain, with morning precipitation and evening temperatures near freezing. Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the mid-60s and mid-70s, respectively. … Hitting in the clutch – and stopping opponents from doing the same – has been in Nebraska’s favor so far. The Huskers are 37 for 131 (.282) this spring while opposition is 35 for 150 (.233). The team in 2021 batted .304 in such spots and held foes to .226 while generating 147 more at-bats of opportunity. “It’s a confidence-based game,” Bolt said. “Guys are starting to believe a little bit. There’s still a lot of stuff that we’re not doing very well but it doesn’t’ matter when you find a way to get it done. (But) you can’t gloss over those things – we’re going to continue to work on it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.