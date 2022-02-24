Previewing Nebraska baseball's series at TCU

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against TCU.

* * *

Nebraska vs. TCU

Globe Life Field

Arlington, Texas

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

6 p.m. Friday: LHP Kyle Perry (0-0, 33.75 ERA) vs. LHP Austin Krob (0-0, 0.00)

2 p.m. Saturday: RHP Shay Schanaman (0-1, 9.00) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (0-0, 3.38)

1 p.m. Sunday: RHP Dawson McCarville (0-0, 2.25) vs. RHP Brett Walker (1-0, 0.00)

Scouting Nebraska: A rough opening weekend in which the Huskers dropped three of four to Sam Houston hasn’t shaken the team’s confidence that it is better than what it showed in the starting rotation (collective ERA of 12.19), at the plate (43 strikeouts against 10 walks) and in the field (seven errors and eight unearned runs allowed). “It’s certain things you don’t necessarily learn about your team until you get in the fire,” coach Will Bolt said. “We saw some things that were surprising but it’s not going to define who we are as a team.” … Five lineup regulars enjoyed what could be considered “good” opening weekends led by outfielder Luke Jessen (7 of 11), first baseman Colby Gomes (6 of 14), catcher Griffin Everitt (5 of 16) and third baseman Max Anderson (5 of 17). Outfielder Leighton Banjoff was just 3 of 14 but walked four times and saw more pitches than anyone atop the order. … Nebraska is going with its same rotation for a second straight week after no one lasted longer than four innings last time.

Scouting TCU (3-1): The Horned Frogs have become a bona-fide national brand in the last decade while reaching the College World Series four straight times (2014-17) and earning a top-eight national seed in four of the last seven full seasons. The man who led those squads – coach Jim Schlossnagle – left for Texas A&M in the offseason while longtime TCU assistant Kirk Saarloos takes the reigns. … The program’s biggest offseason unknown was pitching after going 41-19 last spring as one of the oldest teams in college baseball. The only “proven” commodity was Krob, who struck out seven in four scoreless innings last Friday. Meanwhile, Saturday starter Cornelio (transitioning out of the bullpen) and Sunday man Brett Walker (grad transfer from Oregon) completed an opening weekend in which the starters combined for a 1.69 earned-run average and 17 punchouts in 16 frames. … Early concern in Fort Worth about an imbalanced offense is reality so far. Senior shortstop Tommy Sacco (.533 average), sophomore third baseman Brayden Taylor (.500) and freshman first baseman Davis Bishop (.429, 9 RBIs) are the only batters hitting .310 or higher to this point. … The team likes to run – it was top-10 in steals last year and already has 10 swipes in 11 tries, putting it in the top 20 nationally.

Dugout chatter: This weekend marks Nebraska’s first games on a major-league diamond since facing Kansas at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium in April 2016. The Huskers also played at Houston’s Minute Maid Park and Minnesota’s Target Field in 2015. Globe Life Field – the $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers – opened in 2020 and hosted the “bubble” World Series that year amid the pandemic. … TCU is 4-0 all-time against Big Red, sweeping a pair of games in both 1974 and 1989. … Northwestern State and Oklahoma are also playing a three-game series at Globe Life this weekend because of expected inclement weather in Norman. Those teams play at noon Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Huskers and Northwestern State will clash March 4 and 5 at UT-Arlington. … Nebraska is 5-5 facing ranked teams under third-year coach Will Bolt. That includes 3-1 against No. 17/25 Indiana last year and 1-2 against No. 1 Arkansas in the regional. … Matthews, from the Houston metro area, said he had a contingent of 30-40 friends and family members in attendance for the opener. “It’ll probably be the same this week,” he said.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.