Previewing Nebraska baseball's weekend series at Ohio State

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Ohio State.

* * *

Nebraska at Ohio State

Bill Davis Stadium

Columbus, Ohio

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: BTN Plus

5:05 p.m. Friday: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-3, 3.62 ERA) vs. LHP Isaiah Coupet (2-2, 5.40)

2:05 p.m. Saturday: RHP Koty Frank (2-0, 3.33) vs. RHP Nate Haberthier (0-2, 5.47)

12:05 p.m. Sunday: RHP Dawson McCarville (2-3, 6.00) vs. RHP Wyatt Loncar (1-2, 5.49)

Scouting Nebraska (9-14, 1-2 Big Ten): The Huskers’ ongoing slump on offense deepened Tuesday in the wake of a 2-for-15 showing with runners in scoring position in a one-run loss at Creighton. Coach Will Bolt said the potential is still in the lineup that he saw in the preseason — the problem so far is that no has caught fire, let along multiple hitters. “I still believe we’ve got capable guys and guys that are able to get the job done,” Bolt said. “But some of it’s immaturity as a group, some of it’s inexperience when it comes to grasping the concept of move-the-line offense. Everybody in the lineup is capable of using the entire field. It’s just a matter of are we willing to do it and are we willing to take what the pitcher gives us.” … Putting NU’s statistical start in perspective relative to its Big Ten peers is instructive with 21 league games remaining and just 10 nonconference affairs to go. The numbers on offense are not encouraging — 5.3 runs/game (12th of 13), .242 batting average (13th), .334 on-base percentage (13th) and .360 slugging percentage (12th). Big Red ranked among the top four in each category last year en route to the conference title. This NU team is also so-so in fielding percentage (.965, ninth) and earned-run average (5.05, sixth).

Scouting Ohio State (8-13, 0-1): A nondescript nonconference slate was a proving ground for an all-new starting rotation with a combined two career starts before this season. And while the ERAs aren’t pretty, the strikeouts have helped soften the transition. Coupet in particular has been impressive, with 45 punchouts in 28 1/3 innings that have made him the league’s most electric swing-and-miss starter to this point. … OSU’s defense has been one of the worst in the country, with a .947 fielding percentage ranking 277th nationally out of 293 schools and led to 28 unearned runs. Zach Dezenzo has committed 10 errors by himself in a stretch that prompted his move from shortstop to first base/DH. … A league-average offense has mostly found life from senior infielder Marcus Ernst and a .429 batting average that ranks second in the league and 20th nationally. Dezenzo has kept a hot stick too, swatting a team-high seven homers while collecting 21 RBIs on a .259 average. One of the team’s best pro prospects, outfielder Kade Kern, is off to a slow start with a .209 average.

Dugout chatter: The teams haven’t played true home/away games against each other in five years. They met in Omaha in the title game of the Big Ten tournament – the Buckeyes won 3-1 in front of a crowd of 17,503. NU took three of four in pod play last season, splitting a pair in Minneapolis and taking both in Bloomington, Indiana. … Schanaman, the Huskers’ Saturday starter this spring, will trade places with Koty Frank to make his first career Friday start this week. … Two Huskers are Ohio natives in infielder/outfielder Leighton Banjoff (Sheffield Village) and reserve catcher Nick Wimmers (Oregonia). ​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.