Previewing Nebraska vs Creighton baseball

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against Rutgers.

* * *

Creighton at Nebraska

Haymarket Park

Lincoln

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Video stream: B1G+

6:35 p.m. Tuesday: RHP Mason Ornelas (2-0, 5.59) vs. RHP Malakai Vetock (1-0, 3.68)

Scouting Nebraska (12-18): A promising series sweep at Ohio State a week ago has given way to four straight defeats as the Huskers reverted back to old struggles. Clutch hitting has been abysmal during the skid – NU was just 5 for 37 (.135) – and three times Nebraska had a chance to tie the game in the ninth inning before falling. The defense has committed five errors during the losing streak too. That number doesn’t fully bear out the fielding struggles – on Sunday alone, a misplay by each outfielder and an infielder extended innings even though all were officially scored as hits. … Ornelas is set to make his second career start Tuesday in his 34th collegiate appearance. The Texas A&M transfer has never logged more than four innings in an outing and this season owns 14 strikeouts and 13 walks issued in 19 1/3 frames.

Scouting Creighton (18-8): The Jays have stayed hot since edging Nebraska 3-2 on March 29, sandwiching home series sweeps of the Citadel and Georgetown around a 7-5 midweek loss at Kansas State. Creighton is coming off a pounding of a decent Hoyas squad, outscoring the fellow Big East foe 34-8 across three games. … A trio of bats has emerged in Alan Roden (.388 average, five steals), Jared Wegner (.367, eight homers, 30 RBI) and Andrew Meggs (.324) as the spark to a top-100 scoring offense. The defense (.970 fielding percentage, 118th) has also performed above average. CU’s biggest asset has been its pitching (3.57 earned-run average, 19th) with Dylan Tebrake (3.00 ERA) proving to be a legitimate ace and closer Tommy Steier (0.87 ERA) a sure thing at the back of the bullpen. … Vetock, a freshman out of Elkhorn, will make his first career start Tuesday. He has six strikeouts and two walks across 7 1/3 innings this spring.

Dugout chatter: The in-state rivals are meeting for the second and final time after playing three games against each other the previous five full seasons. CU’s win last month came despite five errors as Nebraska went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position. That contest featured nine total pitchers, though the number is likely to be higher this time with the Huskers’ thin bullpen and the Jays preparing for a league series at St. John’s. … Creighton, with an RPI of 71, would represent NU’s best win of the season if it happened. Meanwhile, the Huskers’ RPI of 169 is better than all of the Jays’ wins except Wichita State and Georgetown.​

