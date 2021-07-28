'Retain the momentum': A.D. Trev Alberts willing to invest in future of Nebraska baseball

“The reality is facilities don’t win you games, but facilities inspire,” Alberts said. “They help you recruit. What I have found with donors is it’s hard to raise money and say, ‘Help us build a facility so we can start winning.’ You’re going to be asked to find a way to win yourself, then facilities seem to come to reflect that growing excellence.

"So Will’s got the program in great shape and we’ll do whatever we can to help ensure that we have the resources that we can retain a great coaching staff and retain the momentum.”

Alberts and NU's executive team will first create strategic plans for all sports. That starts with defining the Huskers’ current standing in the Big Ten and explores how they can take or maintain a leading position. Specific strategies flow from there.

Baseball may have less ground to make up than other Big Red sports. Alberts said its culture clearly reflects Nebraskans. And the A.D. was impressed by the “personal security” Bolt showed this month in hiring his former boss, Rob Childress, as director of player development.

“He appears to be a gritty fella,” Alberts said of Bolt, adding he’s looking forward to getting to know the coach better. “And I like those kind of people.”